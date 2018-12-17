Skeltonic Verse: Poetic Form

One of my favorite things to do is look at forms, so let’s examine skeltonic verse!

Skeltonic Verse Poems

Skeltonic verse is one of those forms I thought I had covered previously, but I couldn’t find a post for it. Maybe I confused it with The Blitz, which uses a series of short lines to work down the page. Whatever the reason, let’s dive into skeltonics now.

Named after its originator, John Skelton, skeltonic verse has a few simple rules:

Lines are short with two or three stresses…

…with irregular rhymes…

…rhymes…

…and bonus points for alliteration.

James VI called skeltonics “tumbling verse,” because of how it tumbles down the page. Often humorous, there are no specific rules for subject, tone, or length.

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works. Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at Skeltonic Verse:

to dylan thomas, by Robert Lee Brewer

forgive me sweet dylan

if i sound like a villain

who’s out for a killin’

but i’m no father’s keeper

& i don’t fear the reaper

or the late night creeper

nor rage against dying

as the living are crying

& all self-denying

the world & its trying

way of defying

our hopes & our dreams

once more than it seems

in the glare of the light

on this fragile good night

when we burn & we rave

with our elegant wave

from the almighty hearse

as we cough & we curse

in our skeleton verse

we go gentle you know

with death not our foe

but a friend we must meet

& joyfully greet

for where younger ones rage

their elders just age

& reset the stage

for the beaus & the belles

with their swift villanelles

as they open the play

with the bold words they say

against both night & day

as our lives fade away

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He tips his cap to Dylan Thomas and his immortal villanelle. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

You might also like: