Very recently, it’s come to the WD team’s attention that there is a potential vulnerability in writer websites that use WordPress. Since our team has a few writers with personal websites, we checked out our WordPress-hosted websites. Half of us were okay; half of us were vulnerable.

But don’t worry!

There’s an easy way to check if your writer website is at risk. And there’s an easy fix if you find your site is vulnerable.

How to Check if Your WordPress Writer Website is Vulnerable

Go to your home page. For instance, www.writersdigest.com.

For instance, www.writersdigest.com. Add “/wp-content/uploads/” to the URL. For instance, www.writersdigest.com/wp-content/uploads/.

For instance, www.writersdigest.com/wp-content/uploads/. If you get a “Forbidden” message , then your site should be protected. Whew!

, then your site should be protected. Whew! If you get a list of directories, then your site is vulnerable. But don’t worry, there’s a quick fix.

Protect WordPress Writer Website Uploads

If your WordPress site is vulnerable, the fix is as easy as inputting a plugin. Here are two that have worked for WD team members on their sites:

There are likely others that work as well. But we wanted to get the word out as soon as possible to protect other writer websites.

Even if your site is safe, please be sure to spread the word to any friends and family who may have WordPress websites.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community, specifically working on the Market Books, WritersMarket.com, and maintaining the Poetic Asides blog. Thankfully, his WordPress site was already protected. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

