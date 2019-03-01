Awdl Gywydd: Poetic Forms

You know what time it is? It’s Poetic Form Friday time! So let’s examine a new (to me) form with the awdl gywydd.

Awdl Gywydd Poems

I love Welsh forms, because they tend to rhyme…and folks tend to ask me how to pronounce them. In this case, awdl gywydd is pronounced “ow-dull gee-youth.” Now, let’s look at the rules:

Four lines

Seven syllables per line

The final syllable of the first and third lines rhyme with the 3rd-5th syllable of the following lines

The second and fourth lines rhyme.

Here’s a possible version (the a and c rhymes can slide a little):

xxxxxxa

xxaxxxb

xxxxxxc

xxxxcxb

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Awdl Gywydd:

Nature, by Robert Lee Brewer

When we visit kangaroos,

we go to the zoo and find

every animal we can

from toucans to colorblind

elephants and hyenas…

Arenas filled with lions

aren’t as fun as some may guess.

I confess: We were lying,

but that’s only nature’s way

of trying to say unsaid

things after the moment’s passed.

Alas, we live ’til we’re dead.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He had a lot of fun trying to keep the internal rhymes going with this one. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

