Enjoy 8 Debbie Macomber quotes about writing including the goals she has for her books and readers, and a bit of motivation for writers who have busy families.

Debbie Macomber is the New York Times bestselling author of dozens of books featuring uplifting relationships between friends and family. Her newest book, A Mrs. Miracle Christmas, was released this week. To celebrate that, we revisited her October 2008 interview with former editor-in-chief, Jessica Strawser. Here are 8 Debbie Macomber quotes about writing for writers.

You can read Debbie’s WD article about writing love stories, ranging from romance to the love between friends, here.

I’m a storyteller. I loved to tell stories even when I was a little kid—I would go to sleep at night making up stories in my head. – Debbie Macomber, WD January 2017

I want my reader to think. – Debbie Macomber, WD January 2017

I’m not here to preach, I’m not here to teach, I’m not here to tell you about the latest horrible disease of the world—I’m here to entertain. – Debbie Macomber, WD January 2017

It’s so important for writers to be in touch with the readers. – Debbie Macomber, WD January 2017

So for anybody who feels guilty that they’re taking time away from their family, or the cost of what they are doing, they should not feel guilty, because they are contributing—even if their children are grown. They are teaching what it means to have a dream, and to be passionate about something. Nothing of value comes easy. – Debbie Macomber, WD January 2017

… Talent isn’t static. You have to grow. You can’t just write the same story over and over. You’ll grow bored, you’ll grow tired, you’ll grow stale. – Debbie Macomber, WD January 2017

Now, my books aren’t going to change policy, they’re not going to start a way—but they’re going to get somebody through a hard weekend. – Debbie Macomber, WD January 2017

The key to success in any field is passion. – Debbie Macomber, WD January 2017

