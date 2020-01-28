6 Lisa Gardner Quotes for Writers About Writing

Get inspired with these 6 Lisa Gardner quotes about writing for writers, pulled from her 2016 Writer’s Digest interview.

Hands down one of the biggest learnings I’ve had in this industry is that the writing doesn’t get easier. And maybe that’s good—maybe that means each book is fresh enough and unique and challenging enough that of course it’s hard.

I actually don’t consider myself the world’s best writer. I think I am a good rewriter, maybe a great rewriter.

At the end of the day, you can’t live and die on one book. We’re all trying to build a portfolio.

I particularly like to write characters who are bits of shades of gray, so we don’t know exactly where they’re going to go.

…For me to write, I can’t be thinking about who’s going to read this. It would be inhibiting.

I’m a more psychologically driven writer, and I think the sense that the person you love the most may be the person you fear the most is very compelling.

