2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 30

Okay, here we are: The end of another November challenge. Except, well, this challenge isn’t really over yet, is it? I’ll share some next steps on Monday, but you can always jump back to the guidelines for guidance as well.

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “One More (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “One More Time,” “One More Night,” or “One More Piece of Chocolate.” I hope you have one more poem in you.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a One More Blank Poem:

“One More Poem”

one more poem for me today
for soon it will be yesterday
& not long after you will hear
the passing of another year
so one more poem if you please
i hope to write one more of these

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He is always glad to have one more poem to write. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

2 thoughts on “2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 30

  1. Janet Rice Carnahan

    ONE MORE THANK YOU

    To all the poets . . . thank you for your creative, innovative, uniquely lovely words! Couldn’t spend much time reading/commenting on poems this month, for so many reasons, but enjoyed submitting every day! Your poems, your comments and just you all being here . . . truly amazing!

    To Robert . . . thank you for your inspiring prompts! Great new ideas that made the poetry work. Thank you for providing this wonderful opportunity to write and submit poems, surrounded by this incredible community of poets! Always a joy to be here!

    To the month of November . . . you went too fast, but I still enjoyed it! ‘Write on’! 🙂

  2. Janet Rice Carnahan

    ONE MORE SMILE IN MY DIRECTION

    time together
    as precious as it is
    whizzes by
    faster than
    unexpected
    summer lightening
    each visit
    our true connection
    sweet affection
    laughter and
    that knowing time
    just after
    trying to hold it
    never works
    attempts to capture it
    forget it
    pictures, too, only last
    so long
    yet my heart
    thanks you every time
    you give me
    that last smile
    one more time
    that sincere glance
    final chance
    so lovingly
    in my direction
    the way it makes me feel
    so real
    and a most pleasing
    deeply happy
    moment
    so easily cherished
    forever

COMMENT

