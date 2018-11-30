2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 30

Okay, here we are: The end of another November challenge. Except, well, this challenge isn’t really over yet, is it? I’ll share some next steps on Monday, but you can always jump back to the guidelines for guidance as well.
For today’s prompt, take the phrase “One More (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “One More Time,” “One More Night,” or “One More Piece of Chocolate.” I hope you have one more poem in you.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a One More Blank Poem:
“One More Poem”
one more poem for me today
for soon it will be yesterday
& not long after you will hear
the passing of another year
so one more poem if you please
i hope to write one more of these
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He is always glad to have one more poem to write. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
ONE MORE THANK YOU
To all the poets . . . thank you for your creative, innovative, uniquely lovely words! Couldn’t spend much time reading/commenting on poems this month, for so many reasons, but enjoyed submitting every day! Your poems, your comments and just you all being here . . . truly amazing!
To Robert . . . thank you for your inspiring prompts! Great new ideas that made the poetry work. Thank you for providing this wonderful opportunity to write and submit poems, surrounded by this incredible community of poets! Always a joy to be here!
To the month of November . . . you went too fast, but I still enjoyed it! ‘Write on’! 🙂
ONE MORE SMILE IN MY DIRECTION
time together
as precious as it is
whizzes by
faster than
unexpected
summer lightening
each visit
our true connection
sweet affection
laughter and
that knowing time
just after
trying to hold it
never works
attempts to capture it
forget it
pictures, too, only last
so long
yet my heart
thanks you every time
you give me
that last smile
one more time
that sincere glance
final chance
so lovingly
in my direction
the way it makes me feel
so real
and a most pleasing
deeply happy
moment
so easily cherished
forever