2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 29

Tomorrow is the final day of this year’s challenge. Crazy!

For today’s prompt, write a remix poem. That is, take one of your poems from earlier in the month and remix it. If it was originally free verse, maybe take a few key lines and turn it into a sonnet or villanelle. Or make small changes that remix the meaning of the poem.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Remix Poem:

“when the cold wind blows” (triolet mix)

when the cold wind blows raw outside

i crave the solitude & rain

with nobody left to confide

as the cold wind blows on outside

leaving nowhere for me to hide

all my thoughts away from my pain–

no, the cold wind blows raw outside

craving the solitude & rain!

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He remixed his day 14 poem. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

