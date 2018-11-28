2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 28

For today’s prompt, write a mood poem. Your poem could set the mood. Or it could be about a mood. Maybe display someone in a mood, whether that’s mad, sad, happy, or some other mood.

Here’s my attempt at a Mood Poem:

“spinning”

am i happy

or am i sad

perhaps i should be

completely mad

but i don’t know

yet how to feel

as i spin

my emotive wheel

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. When he’s not in one mood, he’s in another. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

