2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 27

We’re nearly finished with the month, so here is our final Two-for-Tuesday prompt of 2018.

For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:

Write a shaky poem. Or…

Write a sturdy poem.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Shaky and/or Sturdy Poem:

“this chair”

this chair was once like an oak

but with children it soon broke

before repair made sturdy again–

just in time for the grandchildren!

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He’ll miss Two-for-Tuesdays, but there’s always next year. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

