2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 26

For today’s prompt, write an ambitious poem. Maybe that means trying to write a poem in a complicated poetic form (sestina anyone?). Or maybe it means your poem is about your own ambitions or the ambitions of another. And remember: Ambition is relative; some of the smallest things to some people, like public speaking or going to the grocery store, are ambitious to others.

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.

Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Ambitious Poem:

“new goal”

maybe today i will stay in bed

& devote myself to sleeping instead

breaking records for relaxation

becoming master of staycations

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He really should get more ambitious with his rest and relaxation. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

You might also like: