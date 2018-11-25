2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 25

For today’s prompt, take a line from a poem written earlier this month, make that the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Quote an entire line or phrase from within a line.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at an Earlier Line Poem:
“because there’s beauty”
in the decaying buildings
& the crumbling leaves
& an unbalanced mind
favoring one flavor
of genius over another
the sun sets sometimes
in colors that make me
want to cry or write poetry
to avoid crying
because there’s beauty
i want to capture
like fireflies in a jar
though it never lasts
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He used a line from his Day 7 poem. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
A line from a poem, written on Day 22 – about children’s toys – entitled, ‘Sock Monkey’
A WORLD THEY KNOW
just give a loving
outstretched hand
to a child
and your open willingness
to enter their world
their delight will astound you
to truly share with you
the world they know
you’ve allowed the connection
which deepens the affection
changing you both to the core
join in their play
play is the world they know
when you do
they’ll happily give it
right back
give your words to a poet
offer dialogue and images
rich in description
throw in how it made you feel
watch their knowing smile
embrace you and your story
invite their mind
to take it where it should go
they know the world of words
and they’ll creatively
give it right back
share your joy with someone older
notice how they’ll look twice
before they’ll smile
making sure you saw them
really saw them
sitting still
caught in past memories
times when they ran
freely through the park
not a care
which way the wind was blowing
their shy smile of wisdom
gives their nodding silence right back
quietly letting you into their world
a world they purposefully
welcomed you into
as we relate to all around us
even as we are subtly invited into
an unique world
each one of us knows
intimately
we are now a part
of something bigger
I truly can’t think of a better way
to enable ourselves to grow
in all the ways we can
and best of all
are the moments
we least expect
as we gain
someone else’s perspective
even if it was one of the
briefest moments
of time
we were there
and being there
is always
what counts