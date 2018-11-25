2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 25

For today’s prompt, take a line from a poem written earlier this month, make that the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Quote an entire line or phrase from within a line.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Earlier Line Poem:

“because there’s beauty”

in the decaying buildings
& the crumbling leaves
& an unbalanced mind
favoring one flavor
of genius over another

the sun sets sometimes
in colors that make me
want to cry or write poetry
to avoid crying

because there’s beauty
i want to capture
like fireflies in a jar
though it never lasts

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He used a line from his Day 7 poem. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 25

  1. Janet Rice Carnahan

    A line from a poem, written on Day 22 – about children’s toys – entitled, ‘Sock Monkey’

    A WORLD THEY KNOW

    just give a loving
    outstretched hand
    to a child
    and your open willingness
    to enter their world
    their delight will astound you
    to truly share with you
    the world they know
    you’ve allowed the connection
    which deepens the affection
    changing you both to the core
    join in their play
    play is the world they know
    when you do
    they’ll happily give it
    right back
    give your words to a poet
    offer dialogue and images
    rich in description
    throw in how it made you feel
    watch their knowing smile
    embrace you and your story
    invite their mind
    to take it where it should go
    they know the world of words
    and they’ll creatively
    give it right back
    share your joy with someone older
    notice how they’ll look twice
    before they’ll smile
    making sure you saw them
    really saw them
    sitting still
    caught in past memories
    times when they ran
    freely through the park
    not a care
    which way the wind was blowing
    their shy smile of wisdom
    gives their nodding silence right back
    quietly letting you into their world
    a world they purposefully
    welcomed you into
    as we relate to all around us
    even as we are subtly invited into
    an unique world
    each one of us knows
    intimately
    we are now a part
    of something bigger
    I truly can’t think of a better way
    to enable ourselves to grow
    in all the ways we can
    and best of all
    are the moments
    we least expect
    as we gain
    someone else’s perspective
    even if it was one of the
    briefest moments
    of time
    we were there
    and being there
    is always
    what counts

