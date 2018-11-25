2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 25

For today’s prompt, take a line from a poem written earlier this month, make that the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Quote an entire line or phrase from within a line.

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.

Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Earlier Line Poem:

“because there’s beauty”

in the decaying buildings

& the crumbling leaves

& an unbalanced mind

favoring one flavor

of genius over another

the sun sets sometimes

in colors that make me

want to cry or write poetry

to avoid crying

because there’s beauty

i want to capture

like fireflies in a jar

though it never lasts

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He used a line from his Day 7 poem. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

You might also like: