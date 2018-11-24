2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 24

For today’s prompt, write a salty poem. I love sweet foods, but I also love savory (and salty) foods. Honestly, I just like food. There, I said it. But salt shows up in places like the ocean, in salt trucks (in places that get snow), and other places. Salty can mean down to earth, but it can also signify getting upset over a small thing (like maybe somebody spilling the salt?).

Here’s my attempt at a Salty Poem:

“long runs”

my favorite part of running

is probably the sweat

when i run really far

it’s easier to stay hydrated

than to keep salinated–

the sweat caked on my skin

& i devour pretzels

to get the salt back in

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He does love a good long run. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

