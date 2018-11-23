2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 23

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “I Can’t (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “I Can’t Even,” “I Can’t Quit You,” or “I Can’t Believe George Lucas Ruined His Original Trilogy.” I hope you can’t quit poeming, because we’re drawing nearer to the finish line every day.
*****
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.
Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
*****
Here’s my attempt at an I Can’t Blank Poem:
“I Can’t Believe a Thing You Say”
I can’t believe a thing you say,
when “believe me” is your opening phrase,
sort of like saying “you’ll never believe”
and then I am hooked like Adam and Eve,
or maybe it points to my contrary nature
that, I believe, I must constantly nurture.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He is sort of contrary at times; maybe it’s the poet in him. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
Mona Can’t
Maybe, if I go blonde,
try a new style,
redden my lips,
rouge my cheeks,
decide what to do
with my hands,
until then,
I can’t smile.
I can’t get the chord right
There’s a break in the tune
It’s a digital fight
I should try the bassoon
There’s a buzz in the strum
It must be this guitar
A blister on my thumb
I’m no rock ’n’ roll star
I Can’t Remember Certain Things
I can’t remember
things I used to know by heart –
poems… jokes… faces…
but I recall school breaktimes
the bully who made them hell
I Can’t Remember/Mondegreen
“There’s a bathroom on the right.” ~Misconstrued lyric from Bad Moon Rising by Creedence Clearwater Revival
I’m singing. And then, unforeseen,
the lyrics, I cannot recall.
I do not have the wherewithal.
In order to maintain my keen
and tuneful offerings pristine,
I find some other word-windfall.
I can’t remember/Mondegreen.
For when I belt, I am a queen.
Forgotten ballads cast a pall,
thus subbing lyrics solves it all.
Hope no notices the screen.
I can’t remember/Mondegreen.
###
I Can’t Seem To Shake Your Whispers…
I can’t seem to shake your whispers
Or the urge that they bequeath
Seems that we are bound together
By the very air we breathe
By the thought that begs the reason
By the ‘pressing to the goal’
By the turning of the season
And the yearning of the soul
I can’t be myself without you
You weave wonder through each mile
There is just something about you
That makes waiting worth its while
Worth the want while glimmers grapple
Worth the hunt while words implore
Worth the re-e-e-aching for the apple
From an almost-poem floor
I Can’t Get You Out Of My Mind
Every spring is a little less fresh
the blooms unfurl later each year
Summer comes around with the
fading intensity of a setting sun
Autumn fails to paint the world
in myriad blushing hues
Winter freezes a heart
that has forgotten to thaw
And I continue to measure
your absence in seasons
I CAN”T GET STARTED
When I’m feeling disgustingly dead
and it’s hard to get up out of bed,
I don’t moan about fate
and I don’t meditate;
no, I just take a physic instead.
🙂
If I Can’t Choose, What Chooses Me?
“What you choose also chooses you.” ~ Kamand Kojouri
Sometimes, I think a wannabe
is who or what I am. I lack
ability to double back
and make a choice. I just can’t see
which choice would give a guarantee.
I need a forecast almanac.
If I can’t choose, what chooses me?
If I could choose abstractively,
sans having any inside track,
I’d silence my internal flak.
No undecided destiny.
If I can’t choose, what chooses me?
###
I love this, especially “internal flak.” Great phrase.
I CAN’T PREDICT
a Golden Shovel on W.H. Auden’s “But I Can’t”
It’s dark, a moonish glow through the
clouds. Weatherman’s undecided. Winds
in my dreams with mice and eagles which must
mean something. Storm is what’s to come.
Our dry creekbed’s full of sailors’ ticks from
cutting knee-high grass, seeds from somewhere
far across seas. A bad trade-wind when
those foreign straw clogs the culvert and they
flood the driveway. Listen how the winds blow.
Evocative
yes!
Wonderful build-up of tension.
good
I Can’t Get Warm
The magic elixir of water and leaf
cools before it reaches the cup.
The layers of blankets
wrapped snugly around chilled limbs
only weigh heavy on old bones.
Even the winter light
pouring through the window
after days of grumpy clouds,
has little warmth at minus zero.
But, your smile, your love
keeps the inner glow
from fading, as we wait
for our boiler wizard to arrive.
Ah.. the warmth of.love
Amazing, how that works.
I Can’t
think about it
dance,
carry on
understand
see,
find it,
help it
open it up
listen to that,
hear you,
see you,
take it anymore
get out of here
get out of my driveway,
feel my fingers,
get it up,
catch a break
eat broccoli
Surprise ending had me cracking up
Yup, and yum!
I can’t fall
by Patrick J. Walsh
I can’t fall
on the edge of overwhelming
I can’t lapse
in these days of disconnect
I can’t lessen
even in the weary weakening
I can’t allow
all these pale hours to disarray
Love the last line
I agree!
Me three