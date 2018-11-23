2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 23

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “I Can’t (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “I Can’t Even,” “I Can’t Quit You,” or “I Can’t Believe George Lucas Ruined His Original Trilogy.” I hope you can’t quit poeming, because we’re drawing nearer to the finish line every day.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at an I Can’t Blank Poem:

“I Can’t Believe a Thing You Say”

I can’t believe a thing you say,
when “believe me” is your opening phrase,

sort of like saying “you’ll never believe”
and then I am hooked like Adam and Eve,

or maybe it points to my contrary nature
that, I believe, I must constantly nurture.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He is sort of contrary at times; maybe it’s the poet in him. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

25 thoughts on “2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 23

  3. Tracy Davidson

    I Can’t Remember Certain Things

    I can’t remember
    things I used to know by heart –
    poems… jokes… faces…
    but I recall school breaktimes
    the bully who made them hell

  4. RJ Clarken

    I Can’t Remember/Mondegreen

    “There’s a bathroom on the right.” ~Misconstrued lyric from Bad Moon Rising by Creedence Clearwater Revival

    I’m singing. And then, unforeseen,
    the lyrics, I cannot recall.
    I do not have the wherewithal.
    In order to maintain my keen
    and tuneful offerings pristine,
    I find some other word-windfall.
    I can’t remember/Mondegreen.

    For when I belt, I am a queen.
    Forgotten ballads cast a pall,
    thus subbing lyrics solves it all.
    Hope no notices the screen.
    I can’t remember/Mondegreen.

    ###

  5. JanetRuth

    I Can’t Seem To Shake Your Whispers…

    I can’t seem to shake your whispers
    Or the urge that they bequeath
    Seems that we are bound together
    By the very air we breathe

    By the thought that begs the reason
    By the ‘pressing to the goal’
    By the turning of the season
    And the yearning of the soul

    I can’t be myself without you
    You weave wonder through each mile
    There is just something about you
    That makes waiting worth its while

    Worth the want while glimmers grapple
    Worth the hunt while words implore
    Worth the re-e-e-aching for the apple
    From an almost-poem floor

  6. Uma

    I Can’t Get You Out Of My Mind

    Every spring is a little less fresh
    the blooms unfurl later each year

    Summer comes around with the
    fading intensity of a setting sun

    Autumn fails to paint the world
    in myriad blushing hues

    Winter freezes a heart
    that has forgotten to thaw

    And I continue to measure
    your absence in seasons

  7. PressOn

    I CAN”T GET STARTED

    When I’m feeling disgustingly dead
    and it’s hard to get up out of bed,
    I don’t moan about fate
    and I don’t meditate;
    no, I just take a physic instead.

  8. RJ Clarken

    If I Can’t Choose, What Chooses Me?

    “What you choose also chooses you.” ~ Kamand Kojouri

    Sometimes, I think a wannabe
    is who or what I am. I lack
    ability to double back
    and make a choice. I just can’t see
    which choice would give a guarantee.
    I need a forecast almanac.
    If I can’t choose, what chooses me?

    If I could choose abstractively,
    sans having any inside track,
    I’d silence my internal flak.
    No undecided destiny.
    If I can’t choose, what chooses me?

    ###

  9. taylor graham

    I CAN’T PREDICT
    a Golden Shovel on W.H. Auden’s “But I Can’t”

    It’s dark, a moonish glow through the
    clouds. Weatherman’s undecided. Winds
    in my dreams with mice and eagles which must
    mean something. Storm is what’s to come.
    Our dry creekbed’s full of sailors’ ticks from
    cutting knee-high grass, seeds from somewhere
    far across seas. A bad trade-wind when
    those foreign straw clogs the culvert and they
    flood the driveway. Listen how the winds blow.

  10. Linda Rhinehart Neas

    I Can’t Get Warm

    The magic elixir of water and leaf
    cools before it reaches the cup.
    The layers of blankets
    wrapped snugly around chilled limbs
    only weigh heavy on old bones.
    Even the winter light
    pouring through the window
    after days of grumpy clouds,
    has little warmth at minus zero.
    But, your smile, your love
    keeps the inner glow
    from fading, as we wait
    for our boiler wizard to arrive.

  11. PowerUnit

    I Can’t

    think about it
    dance,
    carry on
    understand
    see,
    find it,
    help it

    open it up
    listen to that,
    hear you,
    see you,
    take it anymore

    get out of here
    get out of my driveway,
    feel my fingers,
    get it up,
    catch a break

    eat broccoli

  12. Pat Walsh

    I can’t fall
    by Patrick J. Walsh

    I can’t fall
    on the edge of overwhelming
    I can’t lapse
    in these days of disconnect
    I can’t lessen
    even in the weary weakening
    I can’t allow
    all these pale hours to disarray

