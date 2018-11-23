2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 23

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “I Can’t (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “I Can’t Even,” “I Can’t Quit You,” or “I Can’t Believe George Lucas Ruined His Original Trilogy.” I hope you can’t quit poeming, because we’re drawing nearer to the finish line every day.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at an I Can’t Blank Poem:

“I Can’t Believe a Thing You Say”

I can’t believe a thing you say,

when “believe me” is your opening phrase,

sort of like saying “you’ll never believe”

and then I am hooked like Adam and Eve,

or maybe it points to my contrary nature

that, I believe, I must constantly nurture.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He is sort of contrary at times; maybe it’s the poet in him. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

