2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 22

For today’s prompt, write a praise poem. So many things and people to praise, so little time. Praise the sun, the moon, and the stars, or praise fast Italian cars. Just remember to break your lines (unless you’re praising prose poetry, of course).

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.

Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Praise Poem:

“praise”

when asked on his birthday

how it felt to be ninety

the older man said

better than being dead

it’s been a difficult year

with more trouble i fear

just around the bend

but still, i’ll gladly send

my praise to the heavens

for my family of seven–

healthy alive

especially alive

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He will not miss the struggles of 2018. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

You might also like: