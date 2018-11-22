2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 22

By:

For today’s prompt, write a praise poem. So many things and people to praise, so little time. Praise the sun, the moon, and the stars, or praise fast Italian cars. Just remember to break your lines (unless you’re praising prose poetry, of course).

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Praise Poem:

“praise”

when asked on his birthday
how it felt to be ninety
the older man said
better than being dead

it’s been a difficult year
with more trouble i fear
just around the bend
but still, i’ll gladly send

my praise to the heavens
for my family of seven–
healthy alive
especially alive

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He will not miss the struggles of 2018. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

30 thoughts on “2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 22

  1. Jolly2

    PRAISE FOR A CARING SMILE
    By John Yeo

    I came here in terrible shock
    The explosion came out of the blue,
    Covered in third degree burns
    My body blistered all over
    With tears of pain on my mind
    I awoke to a feeling of care and concern.

    My outlook begged the questions
    What happened? Where? Why me?
    I spent days with this inner turmoil.
    The Consultant, the Doctors, the Nurses
    Did their utmost to ease the shock;
    Creating a feeling of care and concern.

    I seem to have been here forever
    Eight weeks have dragged slowly along.
    My life has been stitched together again
    By the professionals working on me.
    People who rebuilt my body and mind
    With the utmost care and concern.

    With my departure from the ward today
    I give praise to the caring professions.
    Grateful smiles to the Nurses
    Warm respect for the Doctors.
    People who spent many hours
    Putting my life together again.

    I give you thanks with high praise
    for your care and concern.

    (c) John Yeo ~ All rights reserved

  2. Uma

    In Praise Of Friendship

    Friendship
    can be wrenching
    your heart from hands that vowed
    to cherish a bond but clutched it
    too tight

    Friendship
    can be lasting
    like sturdy oaks spreading
    their roots deep into soft soil of
    the earth

    Friendship
    can be prickly –
    while reaching for the rose
    heart unwittingly pierced by
    a thorn

    Friendship
    can be scented
    with trust’s mellow fragrance
    infusing a relationship
    with love

    Friendship
    can be hating
    the one who held you close
    then walked away without saying
    goodbye

    Friendship
    can be holding
    memories in your heart
    for times when you miss those you love
    too much

  3. Jane Shlensky

    Blest Be the Ties

    Each sports a turkey, pumpkin, corn,
    a cartoon Pilgrim/Native pair,
    in earth tones pleasing at first sight
    until they’re loosened in an hour.

    Their mother got them matching ties
    along with father, grandpa, dog,
    so they’d feel festive, know their kin
    was feeling foolish festive too.

    Perhaps traditions would have died
    after a year had cancer not
    become a blight to all their lives.
    Now every meal with Mama’s smile

    is something worthy of their best.
    They eat her food and praise her jest
    that they wear stupid ties today.
    It takes only a little fear

    of loss to put our natures right.
    They count their blessings, every one,
    and praise good fortune, brotherhood,
    the ties that bind them ever close.

  4. Jason L. Martin

    Attention Now (a skeletonic)

    Attention is very curious;
    wanted when it’s glorious,
    when in truth, we’re furious.
    It is food for our appetite,
    unfulfilled by our own bite.
    We seek it out like sunlight,
    bask in its warmth, then burned;
    we regret we never turned
    away. . . find shade to be interred.
    No one can tell me it’s worth
    the momentary burst coming forth.
    It’s our plight from death to birth
    to save the currency of life’s blessings,
    not squander it under another’s dressings.

  5. PressOn

    TO THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY

    Today is a day to celebrate
    the wonder that you are;
    the marvel and the grace of you
    that pale the brightest star.
    As you race across the stubble fields,
    I raise a happy voice:
    “You are at home, not on a plate;
    for this I shall rejoice.”

    Ben Franklin thought that you should be
    the nation’s national bird,
    but others, opting for another,
    thought the notion absurd.
    But why is it, that at Thanksgiving
    nobody roasts an eagle?
    Perhaps at heart we understand:
    it’s turkeys that are regal.

  6. Sharon

    Praise Peace

    where you can find it:
    the last strokes of sunset’s
    impressionist painting
    the half hour before the rest
    of the household stirs
    the children content with cards
    by candlelight
    after the raging
    storm has passed
    the encompassing comforter
    of fog—descending
    when you’ve nowhere else to be
    debussy on the stereo
    remember
    to grant quiet accolades
    to the peace of these moments

    by Sharon Louise Howard

  7. taylor graham

    THANKS

    Praise the morning
    though the TV news is grim
    wildfire tallies of forest, houses, lives.

    Praise the morning.
    At the threshold breathe
    between homey warm and autumn cold.

    Praise the morning
    dark with sky washed clean,
    first rain after drought, weeks of smoke.

    Praise the morning
    stars and moon like family
    gathered bright above us in the dark.

    Praise the morning
    just for now, between night
    and dawn, this moment that’s given.

  8. Tracy Davidson

    Parental Praise

    Once more he looks to me for praise,
    like I was parent, he the child.
    His memories lost in the haze,
    once more he looks to me for praise.
    I choke back tears, recall the days
    when words of wisdom soothed, beguiled.
    Once more he looks to me for praise,
    like I was parent, he the child.

  9. timphilippart

    Praise Enough

    I appreciate the applause,
    accurately perceive your praise,
    because,
    I am seven,
    not a slug so,
    when you say good swing,
    I know I missed by a foot or,
    good game,
    I know I lost, but,
    don’t worry,
    I only came for the treat,
    and to see what silly reason,
    you make up,
    to give me a trophy at the end of the season.
    that’s praise enough,
    after all,
    I am seven and
    want to be a librarian.

  10. Anthony94

    In Praise of the Little Lady
    At the Day-old Bakery Stand

    She is tiny beneath her cap
    of springy platinum curls
    kohl-rimmed eyes sparkling
    above her mouth tinted
    to match her bright red
    sweater

    the two of us
    examining the day old
    bakery items me looking
    for the boat shaped bolillo
    while she lifts a cake
    only to put it back again

    turns to me then and says
    how her husband can’t get out
    anymore but he told her
    to buy herself a cake
    my birthday’s Monday but
    I can’t decide if it’s too much

    I glance at the price $9 for
    day old and wonder if she can
    afford it but it’s a nice looking cake
    a chocolate square sides coated in
    confetti sprinkles so I tell her
    I think the one she seems to favor
    looks delicious

    you don’t think it’s too much
    she asks again and I assure her
    that she’s worth every penny
    and that it’s surely better than
    the other one on the shelf that
    would turn her lips blue with
    its Crayola frosting and $16 tag

    well, she continues, I’ll be 82
    and I’d really like one if you think
    it’s a good buy and so I tell her again
    that she’s lived long enough to enjoy
    a good chocolate cake and
    it’s undoubtedly a bargain. She smiles
    then and puts it in her cart with the few
    other items she’s let herself buy.

    I wish her Happy Birthday as she turns
    to go the two of us like ships passing as
    the aisles separate us never
    to again have a chance at this
    conversation.

  12. Pat Walsh

    Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

    praise
    by Patrick J. Walsh

    quiet and cold
    beneath a sea of clouds
    in the length of afternoon

    hurrying amid the music
    of fallen leaves scurrying
    ahead of the storm

    the heart aches
    with praise
    for every song ever heard

  13. RJ Clarken

    We All Need a Bit of Acclaim

    “I love criticism just so long as it’s unqualified praise.” ~Noel Coward

    If every person could exclaim
    to just one other person, “You
    are great! You’re awesome! Yes, it’s true,”
    and just forget about the blame
    associated with a name,
    there’d be a shift in point of view.
    We all need a bit of acclaim.

    In these tough times, let’s try to tame
    the criticism beast. Look to
    our better natures; then in lieu
    of troubles, we’ll make joy the aim.
    We all need a bit of acclaim.

    ###

  14. RJ Clarken

    The More There is to Celebrate

    “The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate.” ~Oprah Winfrey

    Sometimes it’s hard to navigate
    when roadblocks seem to bar the way.
    But when you say, “Today’s the day
    I’ll let the good now motivate
    since then it cannot separate
    me from the world like shadow play,”
    the more there is to celebrate.

    To sing, to praise, you demonstrate
    a willingness to shed dismay,
    and send each sadness far away.
    For when these words so resonate,
    the more there is to celebrate.

    ###

  15. Linda Rhinehart Neas

    Blessings on this Day of Thanks to all my fellow poets and their families. I am so grateful to have this wonderful venue to hone my craft and to learn from such esteemed colleagues. May your day be filled with abundance!

    Rendering Recognition

    Accolades announced
    Compliments carried
    Ovations offered
    Exaltations exchanged
    Tributes touted
    Joyous jubilations

    Hymns sung in grateful praise
    For all we have and all we are
    Abundantly fill these Thanksgiving days
    whether we are near or far.

  16. scottasaigon

    Praise me
    Praise indeed
    Indeed I would
    Indeed I could
    Could be stronger
    Could be better
    Better at being
    Better than this
    This trembling thing
    This spirit
    Spirit-levelled
    Spirit faltering
    Faltering fast
    Falter at last
    Last ditch effort
    Last reprieve
    Reprieve this time
    Reprieve is mine
    Mine to bear
    Mine to give
    Give enough hope
    Give enough rope
    Rope to hang
    Rope to bind
    Bind these ideals
    Bind these wounds
    Wounds weeping
    Wounds healing
    Healing the pain
    Healing again
    Again the abyss
    Again remiss
    Remiss of duty
    Remiss in this
    This monumental effort
    This moment
    Moment of doubt
    Moment of decision
    Decision to move
    Decision to prove
    Prove I’m alive
    Prove I’m able
    Able to rise up
    Able to be worthy
    Worthy of acclaim
    Worthy of applause
    Applause as praise
    Applause for me
    Praise
    Me

  17. Janet Rice Carnahan

    I just want to say Happy Thanksgiving to all! Thank you for your wonderfully, well crated words, each and every PAD! Thank you, Robert, for your ongoing inspiration and the joy of this fantastic community of poets! In the famous words of Walt W., ‘Write on’! 🙂

    IN PRAISE OF POETS

    drawn by words
    that deep need to express
    a world they know
    a world that touches them
    somewhere inside
    capturing images
    reeling in the feelings
    of life
    perhaps just outside
    their window
    pondering the night sky
    passing people on the street
    a feat
    others would avoid
    preferring the void
    but not a poet
    nothing is too small
    too insignificant
    too meaningless
    or without purpose
    they’ll see it
    they’ll seize it
    often squeeze it
    until all the pulp
    has been drained
    strained
    pained
    and gained
    out of it
    through their written wit
    and truly pinned grit
    because they’re poets
    life wouldn’t be the same
    by any other craft
    or name
    they lasso all the senses
    they can possibly find
    the kind most
    will never see
    bringing us to our knees
    does the world need this?
    yes, now and always
    please

COMMENT

