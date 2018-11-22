2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 22

For today’s prompt, write a praise poem. So many things and people to praise, so little time. Praise the sun, the moon, and the stars, or praise fast Italian cars. Just remember to break your lines (unless you’re praising prose poetry, of course).
*****
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.
Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Praise Poem:
“praise”
when asked on his birthday
how it felt to be ninety
the older man said
better than being dead
it’s been a difficult year
with more trouble i fear
just around the bend
but still, i’ll gladly send
my praise to the heavens
for my family of seven–
healthy alive
especially alive
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He will not miss the struggles of 2018. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
PRAISE FOR A CARING SMILE
By John Yeo
I came here in terrible shock
The explosion came out of the blue,
Covered in third degree burns
My body blistered all over
With tears of pain on my mind
I awoke to a feeling of care and concern.
My outlook begged the questions
What happened? Where? Why me?
I spent days with this inner turmoil.
The Consultant, the Doctors, the Nurses
Did their utmost to ease the shock;
Creating a feeling of care and concern.
I seem to have been here forever
Eight weeks have dragged slowly along.
My life has been stitched together again
By the professionals working on me.
People who rebuilt my body and mind
With the utmost care and concern.
With my departure from the ward today
I give praise to the caring professions.
Grateful smiles to the Nurses
Warm respect for the Doctors.
People who spent many hours
Putting my life together again.
I give you thanks with high praise
for your care and concern.
(c) John Yeo ~ All rights reserved
In Praise Of Friendship
Friendship
can be wrenching
your heart from hands that vowed
to cherish a bond but clutched it
too tight
Friendship
can be lasting
like sturdy oaks spreading
their roots deep into soft soil of
the earth
Friendship
can be prickly –
while reaching for the rose
heart unwittingly pierced by
a thorn
Friendship
can be scented
with trust’s mellow fragrance
infusing a relationship
with love
Friendship
can be hating
the one who held you close
then walked away without saying
goodbye
Friendship
can be holding
memories in your heart
for times when you miss those you love
too much
Blest Be the Ties
Each sports a turkey, pumpkin, corn,
a cartoon Pilgrim/Native pair,
in earth tones pleasing at first sight
until they’re loosened in an hour.
Their mother got them matching ties
along with father, grandpa, dog,
so they’d feel festive, know their kin
was feeling foolish festive too.
Perhaps traditions would have died
after a year had cancer not
become a blight to all their lives.
Now every meal with Mama’s smile
is something worthy of their best.
They eat her food and praise her jest
that they wear stupid ties today.
It takes only a little fear
of loss to put our natures right.
They count their blessings, every one,
and praise good fortune, brotherhood,
the ties that bind them ever close.
Wise indeed, this.
Attention Now (a skeletonic)
Attention is very curious;
wanted when it’s glorious,
when in truth, we’re furious.
It is food for our appetite,
unfulfilled by our own bite.
We seek it out like sunlight,
bask in its warmth, then burned;
we regret we never turned
away. . . find shade to be interred.
No one can tell me it’s worth
the momentary burst coming forth.
It’s our plight from death to birth
to save the currency of life’s blessings,
not squander it under another’s dressings.
This skeltonic works something like a sonnet, methinks.
TO THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY
Today is a day to celebrate
the wonder that you are;
the marvel and the grace of you
that pale the brightest star.
As you race across the stubble fields,
I raise a happy voice:
“You are at home, not on a plate;
for this I shall rejoice.”
Ben Franklin thought that you should be
the nation’s national bird,
but others, opting for another,
thought the notion absurd.
But why is it, that at Thanksgiving
nobody roasts an eagle?
Perhaps at heart we understand:
it’s turkeys that are regal.
Love it! We don’t eat birds of prey. Maybe they fly too high. Happy Thanksgiving!
Maybe they scavenge too much. Happy Thanksgiving to you, too.
Praise Peace
where you can find it:
the last strokes of sunset’s
impressionist painting
the half hour before the rest
of the household stirs
the children content with cards
by candlelight
after the raging
storm has passed
the encompassing comforter
of fog—descending
when you’ve nowhere else to be
debussy on the stereo
remember
to grant quiet accolades
to the peace of these moments
by Sharon Louise Howard
Spot on
THANKS
Praise the morning
though the TV news is grim
wildfire tallies of forest, houses, lives.
Praise the morning.
At the threshold breathe
between homey warm and autumn cold.
Praise the morning
dark with sky washed clean,
first rain after drought, weeks of smoke.
Praise the morning
stars and moon like family
gathered bright above us in the dark.
Praise the morning
just for now, between night
and dawn, this moment that’s given.
Beautiful
Parental Praise
Once more he looks to me for praise,
like I was parent, he the child.
His memories lost in the haze,
once more he looks to me for praise.
I choke back tears, recall the days
when words of wisdom soothed, beguiled.
Once more he looks to me for praise,
like I was parent, he the child.
I think the triolet fits perfectly here. The idea of cycles permeates, for one day it may be repeated all over again. Superb work, in my opinion.
Praise Enough
I appreciate the applause,
accurately perceive your praise,
because,
I am seven,
not a slug so,
when you say good swing,
I know I missed by a foot or,
good game,
I know I lost, but,
don’t worry,
I only came for the treat,
and to see what silly reason,
you make up,
to give me a trophy at the end of the season.
that’s praise enough,
after all,
I am seven and
want to be a librarian.
This is so enjoyable.
In Praise of the Little Lady
At the Day-old Bakery Stand
She is tiny beneath her cap
of springy platinum curls
kohl-rimmed eyes sparkling
above her mouth tinted
to match her bright red
sweater
the two of us
examining the day old
bakery items me looking
for the boat shaped bolillo
while she lifts a cake
only to put it back again
turns to me then and says
how her husband can’t get out
anymore but he told her
to buy herself a cake
my birthday’s Monday but
I can’t decide if it’s too much
I glance at the price $9 for
day old and wonder if she can
afford it but it’s a nice looking cake
a chocolate square sides coated in
confetti sprinkles so I tell her
I think the one she seems to favor
looks delicious
you don’t think it’s too much
she asks again and I assure her
that she’s worth every penny
and that it’s surely better than
the other one on the shelf that
would turn her lips blue with
its Crayola frosting and $16 tag
well, she continues, I’ll be 82
and I’d really like one if you think
it’s a good buy and so I tell her again
that she’s lived long enough to enjoy
a good chocolate cake and
it’s undoubtedly a bargain. She smiles
then and puts it in her cart with the few
other items she’s let herself buy.
I wish her Happy Birthday as she turns
to go the two of us like ships passing as
the aisles separate us never
to again have a chance at this
conversation.
This is a superb bit of storytelling, in my opinion.
Cast the Dispel
a little praise,
a little gratitude,
a little, from whom all blessings flow,
helps everyone,
become someone,
who can dispel a world of woe.
Bingo
Happy Thanksgiving everyone!
praise
by Patrick J. Walsh
quiet and cold
beneath a sea of clouds
in the length of afternoon
hurrying amid the music
of fallen leaves scurrying
ahead of the storm
the heart aches
with praise
for every song ever heard
Oh, yea
We All Need a Bit of Acclaim
“I love criticism just so long as it’s unqualified praise.” ~Noel Coward
If every person could exclaim
to just one other person, “You
are great! You’re awesome! Yes, it’s true,”
and just forget about the blame
associated with a name,
there’d be a shift in point of view.
We all need a bit of acclaim.
In these tough times, let’s try to tame
the criticism beast. Look to
our better natures; then in lieu
of troubles, we’ll make joy the aim.
We all need a bit of acclaim.
###
Amen, sister, amen.
The More There is to Celebrate
“The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate.” ~Oprah Winfrey
Sometimes it’s hard to navigate
when roadblocks seem to bar the way.
But when you say, “Today’s the day
I’ll let the good now motivate
since then it cannot separate
me from the world like shadow play,”
the more there is to celebrate.
To sing, to praise, you demonstrate
a willingness to shed dismay,
and send each sadness far away.
For when these words so resonate,
the more there is to celebrate.
###
Superb rhyming.
Blessings on this Day of Thanks to all my fellow poets and their families. I am so grateful to have this wonderful venue to hone my craft and to learn from such esteemed colleagues. May your day be filled with abundance!
Rendering Recognition
Accolades announced
Compliments carried
Ovations offered
Exaltations exchanged
Tributes touted
Joyous jubilations
Hymns sung in grateful praise
For all we have and all we are
Abundantly fill these Thanksgiving days
whether we are near or far.
Praise me
Praise indeed
Indeed I would
Indeed I could
Could be stronger
Could be better
Better at being
Better than this
This trembling thing
This spirit
Spirit-levelled
Spirit faltering
Faltering fast
Falter at last
Last ditch effort
Last reprieve
Reprieve this time
Reprieve is mine
Mine to bear
Mine to give
Give enough hope
Give enough rope
Rope to hang
Rope to bind
Bind these ideals
Bind these wounds
Wounds weeping
Wounds healing
Healing the pain
Healing again
Again the abyss
Again remiss
Remiss of duty
Remiss in this
This monumental effort
This moment
Moment of doubt
Moment of decision
Decision to move
Decision to prove
Prove I’m alive
Prove I’m able
Able to rise up
Able to be worthy
Worthy of acclaim
Worthy of applause
Applause as praise
Applause for me
Praise
Me
I just want to say Happy Thanksgiving to all! Thank you for your wonderfully, well crated words, each and every PAD! Thank you, Robert, for your ongoing inspiration and the joy of this fantastic community of poets! In the famous words of Walt W., ‘Write on’! 🙂
IN PRAISE OF POETS
drawn by words
that deep need to express
a world they know
a world that touches them
somewhere inside
capturing images
reeling in the feelings
of life
perhaps just outside
their window
pondering the night sky
passing people on the street
a feat
others would avoid
preferring the void
but not a poet
nothing is too small
too insignificant
too meaningless
or without purpose
they’ll see it
they’ll seize it
often squeeze it
until all the pulp
has been drained
strained
pained
and gained
out of it
through their written wit
and truly pinned grit
because they’re poets
life wouldn’t be the same
by any other craft
or name
they lasso all the senses
they can possibly find
the kind most
will never see
bringing us to our knees
does the world need this?
yes, now and always
please