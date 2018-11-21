2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 21

For today’s prompt, write a protest poem. These poems don’t have to be political (though that’s fine–just poem nicely). My 9-year-old protests taking showers every. single. time. A student may protest a grade, or a teacher may protest grading papers that don’t follow the instructions. That said, one fun way to attack this prompt may be to take a saying from a popular protest placard and make it the title of your poem (and then, write the poem).

Here’s my attempt at a Protest Poem:

“Books Not Bullets”

maybe a gun
would seem more fun
but when books end
just read again
& worlds expand
in distant lands
without the fear
of danger near

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He once took part in a peaceful protest at his high school about the closing of a public atrium. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

45 thoughts on “2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 21

  1. Janet Rice Carnahan

    WHAT I AM UP AGAINST

    waterfalls, not walls
    moving on, no stalls
    friendly people, not robo calls

    freedom and flight, no fences
    love, laughter without defences
    wonderful words no one minces

    joyful exchanges, not mean
    playful sounds, happily seen
    fresh veggies, mainly green

    loving life, minimal complaining
    lots of sun, not too much raining
    positive relationship, not straining

    otherwise, thou does potest too much
    becoming too negative with life and such
    forgetting the joy of human touch

    grab a sign if you have something to say
    let your voice out, speaking up every day
    just watch what happens when joy leads the way

  2. Jason L. Martin

    Planetary Protesting

    I lay my ear against the frozen soil
    to hear the beating of insect turmoil.
    But with the din of human interjection
    We’re forced to forfeit this introspection.

    I could protest, I could stomp my feet
    or post socially conscious quotes, memes, yet
    who would listen to one voice among many?
    A passer-by gives a nod, leaves me with a penny.

    I could collect oceans and forests in my pocket,
    keep molecules in a locket, send capsules in a rocket.

    We show how we love each other by the way we live on and on.
    This planet is for you, not me. We cannot reincarnate another one.

  3. Jolly2

    PROTESTATION FOR PRESERVATION
    by John Yeo

    When popular opinion is put to the test,
    When the proposal has been laid;
    The majority disagree and roundly protest.

    Nature should be preserved at best,
    A shortsighted view can be a sad trade
    When popular opinion is put to the test.

    Destroying the living forests for the quest
    This thoughtless solution has been made,
    The majority disagree and roundly protest.

    Swapping life with concrete is surely a jest,
    Work on the conurbation must be delayed
    When popular opinion is put to the test.

    This greed for profit should be suppressed,
    If the plan goes through this crucial stage,
    The majority disagree and roundly protest.

    To go ahead would be hard to digest,
    Public opinion must be sought and swayed.
    When popular opinion is put to the test
    The majority disagree and roundly protest.

    © John Yeo ~ All rights reserved

  4. Darlene Franklin

    America the Unwelcoming

    Might doesn’t validate opinions
    Not even president’s proclamations
    I protest national isolation
    Bills pushing politics excessively
    Down channels disruptive internally
    Old allies configured suspiciously
    One nation isolated, unwelcoming
    I dislike self-serving America

    Darlene Franklin

  5. be.young

    Red Protest

    Cheep!
    Cheep! Cheep!
    There’s nothing here
    but thistle crumbs.
    Cheeep!
    Where are the safflower seeds?
    Where are the sunflower?
    Cheep?

    Cheep!
    Cheep! Cheep!
    There’s nothing here
    but thistle crumbs.
    Cheep!

    This lousey bird feeder
    is cheap.
    Cheep!

  6. candy

    d-Verse Poets Quadrille – Spoiler Alert!
    Lillian wants us to ‘spoil’ a perfectly good Quadrille

    Protest Interrupted – a Quadrille

    I wanted to protest against the
    Clouds threatening to spoil this
    Sunny day – paint homemade signs
    march in circles on the beach
    I looked up – saw pinks
    And yellows painted across the blue
    Sky and I knew the sun was in love

  7. MET

    This is not right

    They are brick and mortar on the outside
    Cold cinder blocks on the inside,
    There may be shrubbery planted
    For the passerby, but don’t be fooled.
    The projects are where we segregate our poor.
    We appease ourselves saying we are helping them.
    Do know how hard it is to leave?
    Once they move in… there is no exit.
    Try to get a job when your address
    Is a project…good people think
    Thieves and thugs live there.
    If you get a job… your food stamps drop,
    And as does your welfare, and
    Your rent will rise, as will your utilities, and
    You think that is okay.
    I have been in projects… they are traps
    While good people think how they are helping…
    How is it okay to segregate our poor
    To a substandard way of living.
    The mothers all know
    Their daughters will be seduced
    Before they reach fifteen…
    I have seen those men watching young girls
    Sometimes betting who will get her,
    But thanks to DNA they won’t be able
    To deny their child so easy.
    Know this also that when I have seen this,
    I have confronted many a man
    Telling them I will see them in prison
    Before they use a girl, who is on my caseload.
    They know my name and fear me.
    When their children come into care
    They will call the child they seduced
    Names a woman should never be called.
    I know for I told them what I thought
    And they should be ashamed.
    The mothers all cry when a son is born
    For they know before he reaches thirty
    They will visit him at a paupers grave,
    Or on certain days in prison.
    I have talked to drug dealers
    Who told me the projects
    Is good for their business, and
    Lucky the dealer who finds such a spot,
    Until another like him lays him under.
    I don’t have an answer
    But protest what we do
    While thinking what we do is good,
    For I have been there
    And say that it isn’t.
    There has to be a better answer here
    Instead of segregating our poor
    Keeping them trapped
    Just for our convenience
    And satisfaction that what we did was right-
    When I know that it isn’t.

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    November 21, 2018

  8. Anthony94

    Jesus Would Be at This March

    and in these lines today waiting
    for turkey and some canned beans

    he’d be hanging out in April
    and May be spotted with those

    LGBTQs too and sending a big
    ROY G BIV to overshadow the hate

    he’d be dodging the eggs and batons
    hair flying and sandaled feet dirty

    from the crap in the streets but
    he’d be there grabbing a fallen

    poster/person/stray tear and wiping
    it all away until the next Tweet when

    he’d gather his stuff, his people and
    send them out to preach righteous

    protest right along with the love and
    peace, teach tolerance already knowing

    his presence would make the morning
    paper above the fold hands cuffed

    behind his back a sad smile on his face
    realizing not too much will change

    until we change our hearts hear pleas
    for love in both the loud and silent scream

  10. connielpeters

    Rhopalic Protestation

    I protest rhopalic
    verse. Counting syllables obsessively
    can incite craziness, insanity.
    The poet calculates
    like loony, obsessive, out-of-control mathematicians.
    Makes dreaded sestinas
    look truly inviting.

  14. k weber

    Thanksgiving

    I don’t want to fight
    this fight the way
    I used to fight
    this fight.

    I’m up
    before the light.
    Mantras of Medicine
    Buddha, White Tara.

    108 beads
    to mark each
    recitation. Wishing
    us all well. Repeat.

    Wishing you ease
    and the end of fighting
    this fight. Whoever,
    wherever you are.

  15. taylor graham

    QUIET MARCH

    Do wild turkeys protest the festival
    nicknamed Turkey Day?

    No, from field and fringe of oak wood,
    from roadside and rural homestead

    they take a vacation
    to tangled deeps of wild land.

    They simply disappear
    until the New Year.

  16. timphilippart

    Anti-Pea

    Asparagus to Zucchini —
    Momma exhorted, Eat your vegetables.
    Make you strong,
    keep you healthy,
    chase down the last pea that rolls across your plate.

    It will be good for you…
    but I don’t like them,
    I don’t want to,
    hate the taste,
    I hid them when I could.

    decades later, when correct choices were clear,
    I chose error though
    the straight path was hard to miss.
    I strayed.
    I wish I learned to eat my vegetables.

  17. Uma

    Stop Premature Christmas Decorating

    Rudolph’s already in the stores
    And there are wreaths on the doors
    Do they know it’s still too early
    Nobody’s ready for the hurly-burly

    There’s no rush to put up the tree
    You have the time, we’re not that free
    Look at all the gifts you’ve wrapped
    I haven’t yet shopped, now I’m trapped

    Don’t bring out the fairy lights
    I want some more silent nights
    without all those Christmas songs
    Not the tunes for which the heart longs

    Do they know we are just in November
    Why don’t people wait until December?

  18. RJ Clarken

    Here’s to the Misfits Who Protest

    “I do not know of any salvation for society except through eccentrics, misfits, dissenters, people who protest.” ~William O. Douglas

    To let a voice go unexpressed
    will not provide deliverance.
    It will convey acceptance since
    things won’t change, then. A voice suppressed
    will keep the issues unaddressed.
    Eccentrics must stand up. Convince.
    Here’s to the misfits who protest.

    We must ignore each ‘Let it rest!’
    and ‘Just shut up. You make me wince!’
    Dissenters: speak out, march, evince,
    as silence equals dispossessed.
    Here’s to the misfits who protest.

    ###

  20. Pat Walsh

    one strange knock
    by Patrick J. Walsh

    there was
    one strange knock
    upon my door
    one strange knock
    I hadn’t heard before

    one strange knock
    and before I knew
    instead of
    one strange knock
    there were two

    two strange knocks
    on my old wood door
    then there were
    three and four
    and a whole lot more

    with all that
    knocking going on
    it started
    to sound
    just like a song

    so I opened the door
    and let them in
    and they filled
    my old house
    with a joyful din

    so I don’t knock
    that knocking
    at my door
    one strange knock
    I’ve heard before

  21. Linda Rhinehart Neas

    Grouse and Grumble

    A small group gathers to air their complaints –
    birds of a feather most obviously!
    Looking the gift horse in the mouth
    seems to be their current forte,
    as winter rushes in, smothering the garden
    and covering limbs.
    A small group gathers to air their complaints –
    birds of a feather most obviously!
    Demanding the feeder be filled to the brim
    appears to be their most current need,
    as over the mountain, yawning light
    the sun cooly appears.

