2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 21

For today’s prompt, write a protest poem. These poems don’t have to be political (though that’s fine–just poem nicely). My 9-year-old protests taking showers every. single. time. A student may protest a grade, or a teacher may protest grading papers that don’t follow the instructions. That said, one fun way to attack this prompt may be to take a saying from a popular protest placard and make it the title of your poem (and then, write the poem).

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.

Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Protest Poem:

“Books Not Bullets”

maybe a gun

would seem more fun

but when books end

just read again

& worlds expand

in distant lands

without the fear

of danger near

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He once took part in a peaceful protest at his high school about the closing of a public atrium. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

