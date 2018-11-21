2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 21

For today’s prompt, write a protest poem. These poems don’t have to be political (though that’s fine–just poem nicely). My 9-year-old protests taking showers every. single. time. A student may protest a grade, or a teacher may protest grading papers that don’t follow the instructions. That said, one fun way to attack this prompt may be to take a saying from a popular protest placard and make it the title of your poem (and then, write the poem).
Here’s my attempt at a Protest Poem:
“Books Not Bullets”
maybe a gun
would seem more fun
but when books end
just read again
& worlds expand
in distant lands
without the fear
of danger near
WHAT I AM UP AGAINST
waterfalls, not walls
moving on, no stalls
friendly people, not robo calls
freedom and flight, no fences
love, laughter without defences
wonderful words no one minces
joyful exchanges, not mean
playful sounds, happily seen
fresh veggies, mainly green
loving life, minimal complaining
lots of sun, not too much raining
positive relationship, not straining
otherwise, thou does potest too much
becoming too negative with life and such
forgetting the joy of human touch
grab a sign if you have something to say
let your voice out, speaking up every day
just watch what happens when joy leads the way
Planetary Protesting
I lay my ear against the frozen soil
to hear the beating of insect turmoil.
But with the din of human interjection
We’re forced to forfeit this introspection.
I could protest, I could stomp my feet
or post socially conscious quotes, memes, yet
who would listen to one voice among many?
A passer-by gives a nod, leaves me with a penny.
I could collect oceans and forests in my pocket,
keep molecules in a locket, send capsules in a rocket.
We show how we love each other by the way we live on and on.
This planet is for you, not me. We cannot reincarnate another one.
Nice work Jason. Obviously our mutual concern for the Natural environment has a universal significance.
PROTESTATION FOR PRESERVATION
by John Yeo
When popular opinion is put to the test,
When the proposal has been laid;
The majority disagree and roundly protest.
Nature should be preserved at best,
A shortsighted view can be a sad trade
When popular opinion is put to the test.
Destroying the living forests for the quest
This thoughtless solution has been made,
The majority disagree and roundly protest.
Swapping life with concrete is surely a jest,
Work on the conurbation must be delayed
When popular opinion is put to the test.
This greed for profit should be suppressed,
If the plan goes through this crucial stage,
The majority disagree and roundly protest.
To go ahead would be hard to digest,
Public opinion must be sought and swayed.
When popular opinion is put to the test
The majority disagree and roundly protest.
© John Yeo ~ All rights reserved
John, I really like your poem. Focuses on a similar topic as mine, too.
America the Unwelcoming
Might doesn’t validate opinions
Not even president’s proclamations
I protest national isolation
Bills pushing politics excessively
Down channels disruptive internally
Old allies configured suspiciously
One nation isolated, unwelcoming
I dislike self-serving America
Darlene Franklin
Red Protest
Cheep!
Cheep! Cheep!
There’s nothing here
but thistle crumbs.
Cheeep!
Where are the safflower seeds?
Where are the sunflower?
Cheep?
Cheep!
Cheep! Cheep!
There’s nothing here
but thistle crumbs.
Cheep!
This lousey bird feeder
is cheap.
Cheep!
we have those birds too, this made me smile!
Bingo!
d-Verse Poets Quadrille – Spoiler Alert!
Lillian wants us to ‘spoil’ a perfectly good Quadrille
–
Protest Interrupted – a Quadrille
I wanted to protest against the
Clouds threatening to spoil this
Sunny day – paint homemade signs
march in circles on the beach
I looked up – saw pinks
And yellows painted across the blue
Sky and I knew the sun was in love
Opps! Disregard the two introductory lines
This is not right
They are brick and mortar on the outside
Cold cinder blocks on the inside,
There may be shrubbery planted
For the passerby, but don’t be fooled.
The projects are where we segregate our poor.
We appease ourselves saying we are helping them.
Do know how hard it is to leave?
Once they move in… there is no exit.
Try to get a job when your address
Is a project…good people think
Thieves and thugs live there.
If you get a job… your food stamps drop,
And as does your welfare, and
Your rent will rise, as will your utilities, and
You think that is okay.
I have been in projects… they are traps
While good people think how they are helping…
How is it okay to segregate our poor
To a substandard way of living.
The mothers all know
Their daughters will be seduced
Before they reach fifteen…
I have seen those men watching young girls
Sometimes betting who will get her,
But thanks to DNA they won’t be able
To deny their child so easy.
Know this also that when I have seen this,
I have confronted many a man
Telling them I will see them in prison
Before they use a girl, who is on my caseload.
They know my name and fear me.
When their children come into care
They will call the child they seduced
Names a woman should never be called.
I know for I told them what I thought
And they should be ashamed.
The mothers all cry when a son is born
For they know before he reaches thirty
They will visit him at a paupers grave,
Or on certain days in prison.
I have talked to drug dealers
Who told me the projects
Is good for their business, and
Lucky the dealer who finds such a spot,
Until another like him lays him under.
I don’t have an answer
But protest what we do
While thinking what we do is good,
For I have been there
And say that it isn’t.
There has to be a better answer here
Instead of segregating our poor
Keeping them trapped
Just for our convenience
And satisfaction that what we did was right-
When I know that it isn’t.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
November 21, 2018
This is brilliant!
Jesus Would Be at This March
and in these lines today waiting
for turkey and some canned beans
he’d be hanging out in April
and May be spotted with those
LGBTQs too and sending a big
ROY G BIV to overshadow the hate
he’d be dodging the eggs and batons
hair flying and sandaled feet dirty
from the crap in the streets but
he’d be there grabbing a fallen
poster/person/stray tear and wiping
it all away until the next Tweet when
he’d gather his stuff, his people and
send them out to preach righteous
protest right along with the love and
peace, teach tolerance already knowing
his presence would make the morning
paper above the fold hands cuffed
behind his back a sad smile on his face
realizing not too much will change
until we change our hearts hear pleas
for love in both the loud and silent scream
I can’t drop to a knee
To even tie my shoe
If I don’t wear a puppy
I’m an enemy too
When honoring our heroes
Becomes more important
Than the reason they gave
Our freedom is merely a thought
Oh, spot on!
Rhopalic Protestation
I protest rhopalic
verse. Counting syllables obsessively
can incite craziness, insanity.
The poet calculates
like loony, obsessive, out-of-control mathematicians.
Makes dreaded sestinas
look truly inviting.
Hah!
I object
I object, I really do
It’s really very basic
This farcical bally-ho
A universal Lasik
Might just bring us happiness
This path we’re on to reject
And let us now reassess
This mess, to which I object
I’m savoring this, for sounds and sense alike.
“standing together”
by Sari Grandstaff
standing together
the protestors’ umbrellas
big enough for all
Hmmmm…. thoughtful piece, this.
“Hi, I’m Chrissy!”
A bubbly voice proclaims.
Chrissy hears a click.
Thanksgiving
I don’t want to fight
this fight the way
I used to fight
this fight.
I’m up
before the light.
Mantras of Medicine
Buddha, White Tara.
108 beads
to mark each
recitation. Wishing
us all well. Repeat.
Wishing you ease
and the end of fighting
this fight. Whoever,
wherever you are.
This reads and sounds like a mantra. Wonderful.
QUIET MARCH
Do wild turkeys protest the festival
nicknamed Turkey Day?
No, from field and fringe of oak wood,
from roadside and rural homestead
they take a vacation
to tangled deeps of wild land.
They simply disappear
until the New Year.
So much for bird brains.
Anti-Pea
Asparagus to Zucchini —
Momma exhorted, Eat your vegetables.
Make you strong,
keep you healthy,
chase down the last pea that rolls across your plate.
It will be good for you…
but I don’t like them,
I don’t want to,
hate the taste,
I hid them when I could.
decades later, when correct choices were clear,
I chose error though
the straight path was hard to miss.
I strayed.
I wish I learned to eat my vegetables.
Delightful!
Stop Premature Christmas Decorating
Rudolph’s already in the stores
And there are wreaths on the doors
Do they know it’s still too early
Nobody’s ready for the hurly-burly
There’s no rush to put up the tree
You have the time, we’re not that free
Look at all the gifts you’ve wrapped
I haven’t yet shopped, now I’m trapped
Don’t bring out the fairy lights
I want some more silent nights
without all those Christmas songs
Not the tunes for which the heart longs
Do they know we are just in November
Why don’t people wait until December?
I love this sonnet, and concur.
Here’s to the Misfits Who Protest
“I do not know of any salvation for society except through eccentrics, misfits, dissenters, people who protest.” ~William O. Douglas
To let a voice go unexpressed
will not provide deliverance.
It will convey acceptance since
things won’t change, then. A voice suppressed
will keep the issues unaddressed.
Eccentrics must stand up. Convince.
Here’s to the misfits who protest.
We must ignore each ‘Let it rest!’
and ‘Just shut up. You make me wince!’
Dissenters: speak out, march, evince,
as silence equals dispossessed.
Here’s to the misfits who protest.
Hear, hear! Read, read!
Excellent
FOLLOWING THE NOVEMBER SNOWSTORM
The snows
have come early,
bringing hoary beauty,
but trees, still laced with golden leaves,
protest.
Lovely imagery
one strange knock
by Patrick J. Walsh
there was
one strange knock
upon my door
one strange knock
I hadn’t heard before
one strange knock
and before I knew
instead of
one strange knock
there were two
two strange knocks
on my old wood door
then there were
three and four
and a whole lot more
with all that
knocking going on
it started
to sound
just like a song
so I opened the door
and let them in
and they filled
my old house
with a joyful din
so I don’t knock
that knocking
at my door
one strange knock
I’ve heard before
Womderful!
Lovely rhythm to this
Grouse and Grumble
A small group gathers to air their complaints –
birds of a feather most obviously!
Looking the gift horse in the mouth
seems to be their current forte,
as winter rushes in, smothering the garden
and covering limbs.
A small group gathers to air their complaints –
birds of a feather most obviously!
Demanding the feeder be filled to the brim
appears to be their most current need,
as over the mountain, yawning light
the sun cooly appears.
Born of the same storm, eh wot?
Delightful
Ha! We hit on the same idea.
You were the more ambitious, though. Nice!