2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 20

Experienced PAD challenge poets knew today was coming either today or a week from today. So here it is.
For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:
- Write a love poem. Or…
- Write an anti-love poem.
*****
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.
Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Love and/or Anti-Love Poem:
“love, at 40”
love, at 40, is no longer about me
as much as it is about our entire team–
the girl and the boy and all three of our teens–
making it to points A, Z, and all between.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He always offers a love/anti-love poem day in his monthly challenges. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
Papi
This poem came into the light on November 20th, 1928
during the great depression. Black Tuesday loomed over
laborers of coffee, sugar cane and tobacco.
His mama labored for a third son, and the cries of
that poem overshadowed the scarcity of
bread, milk and honey.
Bravo, love, you arrived on a barren strip of time.
It’s not that I do not love darkness.
I wear its black blanket like a gown,
resting in the silence that grows
over the world like a large creature
settling in to sleep. And yet,
each year as darkness begins
to overcome the day, the panic
starts to rise within me. Instead
of a quiet place in a restful corner,
the dark begins to choke me,
to squeeze me into something
small, and lost, and whimpering.
So they asked, ‘What’s love got to do with it?’
And I smiled as I thought of my reply
Love, of course, is where all our answers sit
Even if, most often, we don’t know why
Love
Romantic love, the eros, takes control
It’s a selfish, desperate need-me love
A piece of me to justify, inscroll
Your life fitting mine like perfection’s glove
We can take solace in the refuge of
Family love, the storge of Ancient Greek
Or hold on tight to phileo, thereof
The heart of friendship, when life seems less bleak
But agapé is the crowning glory
Love unconditional, tell your story
Love
So they asked, ‘What’s love got to do with it?’
And I smiled as I thought of my reply
Love, of course, is where all our answers sit
Even if, most often, we don’t know why
Romantic love, the eros, takes control
It’s a selfish, desperate need-me love
A piece of me to justify, inscroll
Your life fitting mine like perfection’s glove
We can take solace in the refuge of
Family love, the storge of Ancient Greek
Or hold on tight to phileo, thereof
The heart of friendship, when life seems less bleak
But agapé is the crowning glory
Love unconditional, tell your story
He loves me
He loves me not
He loves me
He loves me not
He loves me
He loves me not
No petals left to pull
To drop, to drift
He doesn’t love me
Says the daisy, the buttercup, the poppy
And all manner of shredded flowers
What does nature know about love?
I snarl as I snatch
A pale pink dog rose
And begin again
He loves me
He loves me not
He loves me
He loves me not
He loves me
Ah…and there you have it
Only the rose speaks the truth
Love a god conversation
Wheels grip unpainted pavement
ideas lick oppressive atmosphere
what you say certainly has no place
the taste of truth foaming in beer
Tumbled and tossed and bandied
about to fall out of my chair
I don’t agree with what you say
but defend your right to make it dear
a little antilove
like all, I yearned to love
in spite of potential pain
but now this anti-love bites hard
agony and shock surge through my veins
an army of fury and contempt
rush forth, crown fear both queen and king
this anti-love marches on
attacking with rage-inducing sting
but I can’t hate this anti-love, no
I confess when push comes to shove
I cherish the teensy bits of joy
I share with the little ant I love
Swoosh
The wind slows down at time
Circum-
Vents
Our need for breeze
Oh
But we love to hear it
Sighing
Through the pines
gpr crane
ooops, last word line one should be “times”
I like it both ways.
Slight edit:
Sonata
What can I do to measure up to you?
I try so hard to scale the highest height,
I make a major effort to get through,
but you see minor flaws as not so slight.
I wish I knew the key to your affection,
I try so hard to note what makes you smile.
And though I can see sharply your perfection,
my moves can be flat wrong , such clumsy style.
My forte never was smooth-talk urbanity,
I’m like an old piano out of tune.
I hope to strike a chord with your humanity,
and then we’d be in harmony real soon.
I won’t resort to going solo yet,
if you and I could just form a duet.
Sonata
What can I do to measure up to you?
I try so hard to scale the highest height,
I make a major effort to get through,
but you see minor flaws as not so slight.
I wish I knew the key to your affection,
I try so hard to note what makes you smile.
And though I can see sharply your perfection,
my moves can be flat wrong , such clumsy style.
My forte never was smooth-talk urbanity,
I’m like an old piano out of tune.
I hope I can appeal to your humanity,
and maybe strike a chord within you soon.
I won’t resort to going solo yet,
if you and I could just form a duet.
“How much can one heart hold
A pound of dirt or a pound of gold” Kate Campbell, folksinger, song “How much can one heart hold” from the album “Monuments”
Does My Heart Hold Dirt or Gold?
I have to admit I have carried
A lot of dirt in my heart…
Each ounce of dirt pushed out
One ounce of gold…
Dirt gets compacted
Each time your heart gets stomped
Making it harder to dig
It out when love has been lost
For the dirt has buried it deep.
The weight in my heart
Kept me down in a dark place
Like a grave…it was….
I was asked a question,
“Why do you do it,
Carry all that dirt?”
I couldn’t answer.
Tears began to flood
My heart pains so deep
Rose to the top and washed away
Down a winding river
Carrying me
Where the still waters rested.
In the peace I found covered in mud
Where the love rested
Always there, always shining.
There I stood looking across the water
Watching the Japanese lanterns
Hanging from tree to tree…
Each lantern was a symbol
Of all the love sent to guide me, and
I bowed my head in grace
For where love is
There is no dirt…
Unless like me
Make a choice to put it there.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
November 20, 2018
This poem is inspired by Kate Campbell’s song… If you ever get a chance to hear her… take advantage of it… she is wonderful…
One hundred words for snow?
All a myth I’m told, but after my
first Montana winter, I believed
it was so. Now I struggle to find
just a few words about Love, a
concept as different for each
situation as snow flakes are
from each other, as different
as an Inuit’s words for snow.
I like the connection.
Love
He waits by the door, it’s almost 4,
at last he hears her, tail wagging,
tongue lapping, joy abounds,
puppy dog eyes, love ties.
Anti-Love
He waits by the door, it’s almost 4,
at last he hears her, feet dragging,
thoughts nagging, sadness surrounds,
downcast eyes, no more lies.
She waits by the door, can’t take anymore,
at last she hears him, hurt stabbing,
breath catching, head pounding,
bloodshot eyes, cry…
Her loyal companion by her side.