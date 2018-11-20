2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 20

By: |

Experienced PAD challenge poets knew today was coming either today or a week from today. So here it is.

For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:

  • Write a love poem. Or…
  • Write an anti-love poem.

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.

Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Love and/or Anti-Love Poem:

“love, at 40”

love, at 40, is no longer about me
as much as it is about our entire team–
the girl and the boy and all three of our teens–
making it to points A, Z, and all between.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine. He always offers a love/anti-love poem day in his monthly challenges. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

You might also like:

123 thoughts on “2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 20

  1. Yolee

    Papi

    This poem came into the light on November 20th, 1928
    during the great depression. Black Tuesday loomed over
    laborers of coffee, sugar cane and tobacco.

    His mama labored for a third son, and the cries of
    that poem overshadowed the scarcity of
    bread, milk and honey. 

    Bravo, love, you arrived on a barren strip of time.

  2. bethwk

    It’s not that I do not love darkness.
    I wear its black blanket like a gown,
    resting in the silence that grows
    over the world like a large creature
    settling in to sleep. And yet,
    each year as darkness begins
    to overcome the day, the panic
    starts to rise within me. Instead
    of a quiet place in a restful corner,
    the dark begins to choke me,
    to squeeze me into something
    small, and lost, and whimpering.

  3. scottasaigon

    So they asked, ‘What’s love got to do with it?’
    And I smiled as I thought of my reply
    Love, of course, is where all our answers sit
    Even if, most often, we don’t know why
    Love

    Romantic love, the eros, takes control
    It’s a selfish, desperate need-me love
    A piece of me to justify, inscroll
    Your life fitting mine like perfection’s glove
    We can take solace in the refuge of
    Family love, the storge of Ancient Greek
    Or hold on tight to phileo, thereof
    The heart of friendship, when life seems less bleak
    But agapé is the crowning glory
    Love unconditional, tell your story

    1. scottasaigon

      Love

      So they asked, ‘What’s love got to do with it?’
      And I smiled as I thought of my reply
      Love, of course, is where all our answers sit
      Even if, most often, we don’t know why
      Romantic love, the eros, takes control
      It’s a selfish, desperate need-me love
      A piece of me to justify, inscroll
      Your life fitting mine like perfection’s glove
      We can take solace in the refuge of
      Family love, the storge of Ancient Greek
      Or hold on tight to phileo, thereof
      The heart of friendship, when life seems less bleak
      But agapé is the crowning glory
      Love unconditional, tell your story

  4. Melanie

    He loves me
    He loves me not
    He loves me
    He loves me not
    He loves me
    He loves me not
    No petals left to pull
    To drop, to drift
    He doesn’t love me
    Says the daisy, the buttercup, the poppy
    And all manner of shredded flowers
    What does nature know about love?
    I snarl as I snatch
    A pale pink dog rose
    And begin again
    He loves me
    He loves me not
    He loves me
    He loves me not
    He loves me
    Ah…and there you have it
    Only the rose speaks the truth

  5. PowerUnit

    Love a god conversation

    Wheels grip unpainted pavement
    ideas lick oppressive atmosphere
    what you say certainly has no place
    the taste of truth foaming in beer

    Tumbled and tossed and bandied
    about to fall out of my chair
    I don’t agree with what you say
    but defend your right to make it dear

  6. MicMag

    a little antilove

    like all, I yearned to love
    in spite of potential pain
    but now this anti-love bites hard
    agony and shock surge through my veins

    an army of fury and contempt
    rush forth, crown fear both queen and king
    this anti-love marches on
    attacking with rage-inducing sting

    but I can’t hate this anti-love, no
    I confess when push comes to shove
    I cherish the teensy bits of joy
    I share with the little ant I love

  8. Bruce Niedt

    Slight edit:

    Sonata

    What can I do to measure up to you?
    I try so hard to scale the highest height,
    I make a major effort to get through,
    but you see minor flaws as not so slight.
    I wish I knew the key to your affection,
    I try so hard to note what makes you smile.
    And though I can see sharply your perfection,
    my moves can be flat wrong , such clumsy style.
    My forte never was smooth-talk urbanity,
    I’m like an old piano out of tune.
    I hope to strike a chord with your humanity,
    and then we’d be in harmony real soon.
    I won’t resort to going solo yet,
    if you and I could just form a duet.

  9. Bruce Niedt

    Sonata

    What can I do to measure up to you?
    I try so hard to scale the highest height,
    I make a major effort to get through,
    but you see minor flaws as not so slight.
    I wish I knew the key to your affection,
    I try so hard to note what makes you smile.
    And though I can see sharply your perfection,
    my moves can be flat wrong , such clumsy style.
    My forte never was smooth-talk urbanity,
    I’m like an old piano out of tune.
    I hope I can appeal to your humanity,
    and maybe strike a chord within you soon.
    I won’t resort to going solo yet,
    if you and I could just form a duet.

  10. MET

    “How much can one heart hold
    A pound of dirt or a pound of gold” Kate Campbell, folksinger, song “How much can one heart hold” from the album “Monuments”

    Does My Heart Hold Dirt or Gold?

    I have to admit I have carried
    A lot of dirt in my heart…
    Each ounce of dirt pushed out
    One ounce of gold…
    Dirt gets compacted
    Each time your heart gets stomped
    Making it harder to dig
    It out when love has been lost
    For the dirt has buried it deep.
    The weight in my heart
    Kept me down in a dark place
    Like a grave…it was….
    I was asked a question,
    “Why do you do it,
    Carry all that dirt?”
    I couldn’t answer.
    Tears began to flood
    My heart pains so deep
    Rose to the top and washed away
    Down a winding river
    Carrying me
    Where the still waters rested.
    In the peace I found covered in mud
    Where the love rested
    Always there, always shining.
    There I stood looking across the water
    Watching the Japanese lanterns
    Hanging from tree to tree…
    Each lantern was a symbol
    Of all the love sent to guide me, and
    I bowed my head in grace
    For where love is
    There is no dirt…
    Unless like me
    Make a choice to put it there.

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    November 20, 2018

    This poem is inspired by Kate Campbell’s song… If you ever get a chance to hear her… take advantage of it… she is wonderful…

  11. ReathaThomasOakley

    One hundred words for snow?
    All a myth I’m told, but after my
    first Montana winter, I believed
    it was so. Now I struggle to find
    just a few words about Love, a
    concept as different for each
    situation as snow flakes are
    from each other, as different
    as an Inuit’s words for snow.

  12. LeeAnne Ellyett

    Love

    He waits by the door, it’s almost 4,
    at last he hears her, tail wagging,
    tongue lapping, joy abounds,
    puppy dog eyes, love ties.

    Anti-Love

    He waits by the door, it’s almost 4,
    at last he hears her, feet dragging,
    thoughts nagging, sadness surrounds,
    downcast eyes, no more lies.

    She waits by the door, can’t take anymore,
    at last she hears him, hurt stabbing,
    breath catching, head pounding,
    bloodshot eyes, cry…
    Her loyal companion by her side.

COMMENT

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.