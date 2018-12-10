2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: 30 Poetry Prompts

November was a lot of fun! I wrote more than 30 poems. And I’ve already received a few chapbook submissions. To make it easier to catch up and/or just write poems, here are the 30 poetry prompts collected in one spot.

Each day gives a hint at what the prompt covers. Just click on the link if you need more details or would like to read a few example poems.

*****

*****

30 Poetry Prompts for the 2018 November PAD Chapbook Challenge

*****

