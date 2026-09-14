What Writer’s Block Taught Me About Becoming a Better Storyteller

“I don’t believe in writer’s block. I believe low productivity is due to being either being unprepared or unmotivated or health issues. Now I was eating every word I said like I’d ordered them off a menu.” – Alexandra Chambers.

This statement is a line in my novel Writer in Residence. It’s the story of a writer with a crippling creative block. I’m humble enough to admit that Alex’s words were my own. I never believed in writer’s block, but after my 28th book was released, I struggled. My muse made me a believer.

How did I get there? With my words. Not the ones on paper. The ones that came out of my mouth. I’d proudly proclaimed that my novel Bitter and Sweet would forever be my favorite book. I stated it in every interview and on every festival panel I participated in. Words have power and they become emboldened. I had no idea that I was talking myself right out of the confidence to tell another story—subconsciously creating a nagging question:

What if I’ve already written my best book?

When I sat down to pen the next story, I struggled to create. The blank page was not only empty, it was crowded with expectations. My writer’s block did not come from a lack of ideas; it came from creativity under pressure. Now that I’m on the other side of it, I can say, being blocked taught me a few things about becoming a better storyteller.

Focus on the Story, not Perfectionism

The first thing I learned was that the silence between words reveals hidden fear. I knew exactly what I wanted to write, but I was afraid of what would happen if I didn’t write better. Fear is good at disguising itself as perfectionism. I rewrote a first chapter 20 times. I abandoned an idea because it didn’t immediately feel as powerful as the last. I called myself blocked when I was simply afraid to fail.

My previous “best book” was once a messy draft full of uncertainty. I forget how many times I questioned it before I became proud to release it into the world. My new story didn’t need to be a better version of the last one. It needed to become the best version of itself. Instead of asking, Is this idea as good as my last book? I’ve learned to ask, What does this story need from me that the last one didn’t?

That question shifted my attention from proving myself to serving the story. This message is equally as relevant for a writer who hasn’t finished their first book. All writers must keep our focus on the story and fight perfectionism.

Tune Out the Noise

The second lesson I learned is that too much noise can make you distrust your creative instincts. Theodore Roosevelt was right: comparison is the thief of joy. But for me, the bigger danger was what comparison did to my judgment.

Book spaces are noisy—not necessarily libraries or bookstores, but social media. Today’s authors are expected to be more than writers. We are content creators, marketers, newsletter writers, and social media personalities. We must build a platform, attract new readers, and understand complex algorithms.

Social media has given us a front-row seat to everyone else’s highlight reel. Someone is announcing a big book deal. Someone is celebrating a film option. Someone appears to have discovered the secret to selling thousands of books.

The more I scrolled, the more wondered if my idea was strong enough, marketable enough, timely enough. I questioned if I should be writing toward the noise instead of writing toward my story. I wasn’t simply comparing my career to someone else’s. I was allowing other people’s success to influence what I believed about myself as a writer.

I had to learn to protect my creative space from the noise. My story deserved the chance to be an idea before it had to become a product. It deserved to be an imperfect first draft before I worried about whether anyone else would want to read it.

Give Yourself Grace and Rest

And the final lesson—“butt in the chair time” isn’t always the answer. My writing shero, the late BeBe Moore Campbell said, “Discipline is the servant of inspiration.” I embraced that, until life taught me a different lesson. As a Gen X writer, there are days when my creativity competes with a willful teenager and an even more willful parent or two. That fact was never more salient than when my father became ill. I had to learn to give myself grace and rest.

My attempts to write didn’t produce words. I had to stop and listen to my soul, and there was a reward for that. Grace and rest provided me with the emotional material that deepened my story. I see it on the page—the grief, shifting priorities for characters, and other challenges that my readers identify with.

Writer’s block forced me to focus inward, figure out who I was as a writer, and settle into a new rhythm. Much like my character Alexandra, the quiet between words led me to the story only I could tell.

Check out Rhonda McKnight's Writer in Residence here: