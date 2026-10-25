What To Know About the Writer’s Digest Italy Writing Retreat 2027
The Italy Writing Retreat 2027 is coming this April! Read more about what you can expect if you register, plus more from Writer’s Digest!
Writer's Digest is heading back to Italy for the Writer's Digest Italy Writing Retreat 2027! Escape to the peaceful Tuscan countryside to spend a week dedicated to making time for writing, improving your craft, and learning from publishing professionals, all while enjoying a taste of Italy.
Tour Dates
April 11 – April 18, 2027
Tour Includes
- 2 nights in Florence
- 5 nights on a nature reserve in the hills of Tuscany, an 1,100-acre organic farm, Tenuta di Spannocchia
- All breakfasts, 5 lunches, and 5 dinners
- Coach transportation to and from Spannocchia
- Tour of 800+ year old Castello and farm; a pasta making class
- Day trip to Siena
- Dedicated writing time, instruction, and 1-1 coaching in the scenic Tuscan countryside
Have Questions About the Writer’s Digest Italy Writing Retreat 2027?
Editor-in-chief Amy Jones and literary agent Jessica Berg sat down for a free webinar Q&A to answer all of your questions about the Writer’s Digest Italy Writing Retreat 2027. Watch the Q&A for free on our YouTube below.
Catch The Newest Episode of "Writer's Digest Presents" Now!
Book cover design has evolved over the long and rich history of storytelling, and will continue to change as readers change and as design changes.
In this episode of "Writer's Digest Presents," senior editor Michael Woodson revisits the topic of book cover design with designer Elisha Zepeda. Elisha talks about his creative process, the differences in working with traditional publishing and self publishing, what he's loving in the design world right now and what he thinks could use a refresh, and more.
Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story 143" Now!
Out of over 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 5 finalists.
Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story #144" Now!
Out of more than 100 entries, WD editors chose the following seven finalists.
Enter "Your Story #145" Now!
Write the opening line to a story based on the photo prompt below. (One sentence only.) You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story. Email your submission to yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 145."