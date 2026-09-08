What Rowing Taught Me About Writing a Book

There have always been two constants in my life: writing and rowing.

I wanted to be a writer as early as kindergarten, back when I relied on the adults in my life to transcribe my stories when I didn’t know how to spell. A few years later, my dad—a rower himself—taught me how to use the rowing machine in our basement (also known as an ergometer, or “erg”). Odds are you’ve seen these machines at the gym—and odds are they weren’t being used correctly.

I fell in love with rowing when I joined a competitive girls’ team in high school. I later rowed as a D1 athlete at Syracuse University, and in addition to my present career as a screenwriter and author, I am an assistant coach for a girls’ rowing team here in Los Angeles. These experiences are what inspired my second novel, Capsized, which is a mystery and coming-of-age drama set at an all-girls rowing club in Boston, and the book is my love letter to sisterhood and women’s sports more broadly.

Writing Capsized was the first time I’ve been able to combine my two passions—writing and rowing—and in the process, I’ve realized just how much rowing has taught me outside of the literal nuts and bolts of the sport.

Including…how to write a book in the first place!

Use the magic of 5:00 am

The first thing many people think about rowing is that you need to wake up early to do it. Which isn’t always true, but can be—because in the early hours of the day, the water is flat, and undisturbed, and you’ll often have a better workout. On the perfect days, it can even feel like rowing on smooth glass.

So, yes—rowing taught me to wake up early! And in doing so, it taught me how to show up for my goals, even when it’s cold, and dark, and miserable, and no one else seems to be doing the same thing. Now, my best writing happens at 5 am. Before the world wakes up, and before the rest of my obligations. The best part is—you can also brag about it to your friends!

Create a training plan

As a coach, we build out our training plans way before the first practice of the season, and it’s almost always best to work backwards from race day. Like any sport, it wouldn’t be beneficial (or fun!) to do the same thing every day. The best plans have variety, novelty, and repetition—to measure growth on an intentional timeline. By incorporating both shorter, high intensity workouts and longer endurance-style ones, we build muscle memory and mental strength side-by-side.

Likewise, in the “training plan” for my writing, I endeavor to work backwards from my deadlines. I need a deadline! Once that’s set, I make a plan of what I have to accomplish each day—each week, each month—and in recent years I’ve become a die-hard fan of Scrivener simply for its word target feature.

Bottom line: to move forward, I start out looking backwards. Just like in rowing.

Beware “flying and dying”

With every race, athletes run the risk of something we call “flying and dying.” This happens when someone doesn’t pace themselves, and if even they start out strong at 110% intensity…they are completely gassed and finish slower than if they held back in the beginning.

With writing, this a lesson I’ve learned the hard way. I’m still tempted to lock myself away and write for as long as I can in a single sitting—but it’s not sustainable. “Just writing” comes at the risk of burning out (physically and emotionally) and not touching my manuscript again for two weeks.

Like I tell my athletes, you can’t just race. You have to pace yourself. You have to race smart.

Find that “steady state”

In a similar theme, “steady state” is what rowers call the manageable, maintainable effort that we tap into for longer endurance workouts. Think: somewhere between a jog and a proper run. This could be a long, easy row, usually with a focus on technique and relaxation as opposed to power or strength building.

In drafting my first book for Penguin Random House, Kill the Lax Bro, I was on a strict deadline—so I set an equally strict (but doable) goal of writing 500 words a day. A little at a time! Or, in rowing terms, one inch at a time!

Know when (and where) to sprint

Now, on the complete opposite side of things—rowing also taught me how to push myself! There is strategy behind the brute force (as personified by the “coxswain” responsible for motivating the other athletes during a race), and sprinting too soon might give your opponent time to catch you. Too late, and you’re already over the finish line. Better luck next time.

I’ve only recently had success with writing sprints, but I find the process of setting a timer for 15 minutes and challenging myself to get down as many words as possible to be a perfect tool—used sparingly—for bursting through writers’ block. Maybe I just love to gamify my writing. Dare you to try!

Find your team

The single biggest challenge I experience with writing is that it’s solitary. I get bored. I get lonely! I lose my motivation.

In contrast, the very best thing about rowing is that you have an entire team in front of (or behind) you. In the bigger boats, you are dependent on the other athletes, and there’s no hiding it when you take a bad stroke. So, for all the writers out there—if there is anything you take from reading this—find your team! And if you don’t know who that is, make your own team!

This could mean a writers’ group, beta readers, literary agents, editors—it could also mean your friends, siblings, parents, or anyone else you can talk to about your work. Or anyone who will sit with you when you need to sit down and get the writing done. Seek out feedback from your teammates, your coaches. Seek out the fun.

Deliver on race day

The standard length of a rowing race is 2k meters—and depending on your skillset, boat size, and weather conditions, we’re talking about 7 minutes of all-out competition. It’s too long to be considered a sprint, too short to be an endurance effort. But if you’re lucky—if you followed your training plan, listened to your coaches, and remember when to sprint—race day is your moment to deliver on your goals.

For writers, I would argue that it’s not the day of your deadline, or even publication, but rather the moment you know you are done with a project. When you’ve done your best, you’ve put everything into the page, and regardless of what happens next, the writing is done. You can breathe again.

Fun fact: Those 7 minutes of a 2k have the same toll on your body as playing two basketball games, back-to-back, no breaks. It’s almost as hard as writing a book.

Check out Charlotte Lillie Balogh's Capsized here: