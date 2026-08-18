What Is Literary Criticism?

When you hear "literary critic," what comes to mind? Book reviews? Literary deep dives? Discourse? Hot takes? Literary criticism has evolved over our long history of storytelling, and the role of the literary critic is both more broad and more nuanced than ever before.

In this episode of "Writer's Digest Presents," senior editor Michael Woodson chats with author and literary critic Grace Byron about defining literary criticism, if authors should pay attention to literary critics, how to break into being a literary critic, and more.

About Grace Byron

Grace Byron is a writer from the Midwest based in Queens. Her writing has appeared in The New Yorker, Vogue, The Nation, Bookforum, The Paris Review, Granta, and elsewhere. She is the books columnist at Defector and her debut novel, Herculine, is out now.

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