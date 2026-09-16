What Is a Book Doula and Why Do You Need One?

Let’s talk about the current publishing landscape for a second.

Every single week, I hear from writers who feel completely overwhelmed by the choices out there. You want to bring your story into the world, but you find yourself staring at an endless sea of conflicting advice. Traditional publishing requires an agent, hundreds of query letters, and sometimes years of waiting. Self-publishing demands that you become a marketing genius, a graphic designer, and a tech wizard overnight. Hybrid options throw even more variables into the mix (namely a steep price tag). Navigating this industry can often feel like trying to navigate your way through a thick fog without a map.

But herein lies the truth: Since no two books are the same, no two publishing journeys are the same.

So why are we treating publishing our books with a one-size-fits-all approach?

That's where I come in. As an author who has been in the trenches for over 20 years, as both a bestselling author and a book doula, I have literally seen it all, tried it all, and experienced massive ups and downs in my own career.

While it’s easy to compare what we want to what others have, know this: your favorite author's path? That belongs to them. Your friend’s success story? It fits their specific path and purpose. It’s great to have goals and dreams, but first you need a strategy tailored exactly to your specific manuscript, your wants and needs, and your capacity to market, sell, and promote your own book. When the industry shifts every five minutes, you need someone to sit in the trenches with you, keeping you grounded and getting you across that finish line.

When I first started helping authors, it was literally just to help others avoid the same mistakes I’d already made so they could navigate this space with more grace and foresight. But as I started working with all sorts of people—CEOs, financial gurus, novelists, poets, and beyond—I realized that walking someone through a path toward their dreams is a privilege.

So many of us dream of becoming an author, but so few of us know the realities. The hard work. The uncertainty. We might picture glamorous book signings and sudden bursts of inspiration, but we often ignore the grueling hours of editing and the complete overwhelm that comes with launching a product into the world. My job as a book doula allows me to listen to the needs of a client, to educate them about what is truly possible, and to get their work into the world… on their own terms.

Step One: Getting Clear on Your Goals

My work with authors always begins in the exact same place. Before we type a single word or dive into the book itself, we get clear on goals.

We look at what you want this book to achieve for your life, your career, and your creative soul. Some writers want a beautiful hardcover to hand down to their grandchildren. Others want a business card that establishes their authority in a niche industry. Some want to land on major bestseller lists and launch a full-time fiction career, while others want to land paid speaking gigs or upsell a digital course.

Understanding your deep, underlying motivation changes every single decision we make moving forward. We strip away what your friend Sally might want and focus entirely on your specific vision—for this book and your career.

Step Two: Picking a Publication Path

Once we know your destination, we pick a publication path. This is the moment where the fog starts to clear. We look at the landscape together and decide which avenue honors your timeline, your budget, and your personal strengths.

Because I’ve worked with New York Times bestselling authors, celebrities, and first-time novelists, I know the mechanics of every single corner of this market. If traditional publishing serves your goals, we prepare for that rigorous climb. (Are you willing to wait 1-2 years for your book to come out? Do you have an established author platform? Are you okay making $1/book?) If self-publishing gives you the creative control you crave, we build a foundation for your independent launch. (Do you need a book out this year? Do you have an established readership to push through? Do you know how/when you want to launch?) We remove the guesswork and replace it with a definitive, customized direction.

Step Three: Deciding How to Get Your Book Into the World

With our path selected, we decide exactly how to get your book into the world. This is where we look at the actual work required to bring your manuscript to life.

Every book requires a different type of support, and my role morphs to fit your needs.

Developmental editing: We tear your manuscript down to the studs, fixing structural pacing, character arcs, plot, and narrative tension.

We tear your manuscript down to the studs, fixing structural pacing, character arcs, plot, and narrative tension. Book proposals: We build a bulletproof business plan for your nonfiction project that makes publishers want to invest.

We build a bulletproof business plan for your nonfiction project that makes publishers want to invest. Ghostwriting: You share your stories, your wisdom, and your voice, and I handle the heavy lifting of putting the words on the page.

You share your stories, your wisdom, and your voice, and I handle the heavy lifting of putting the words on the page. Paid coaching & accountability: I hold space for your creative mess, keeping you on track week after week when the motivation fades.

I hold space for your creative mess, keeping you on track week after week when the motivation fades. Agent pitching: We craft the perfect query letter and target the specific industry professionals who will champion your work.

The Realities of the Journey

I bring a wealth of industry knowledge to your corner, but I also bring a massive dose of honesty. If you don’t believe me, check out my Substack. You deserve to know what the publishing world looks like today, without the sugarcoating.

I help you celebrate the tiny victories, whisper encouragement when you want to delete your entire draft, and help you make smart business decisions for your career. You bring the raw magic of your idea. I bring the roadmap to get it across the finish line. Together, we bypass the guesswork and the overwhelm.

Where are you currently stuck in your writing process? Have you felt paralyzed by all the different publishing options out there? If so, you might not need a book coach.

You might need a doula to help you birth your book baby into the world.

Check out Rea Frey's Dear Mother here: