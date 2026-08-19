What Fear Edits Out of Your Manuscript

“There’s one last thing I need you to do,” my editor said. We were on our introductory Zoom call and I was in the early phases of drafting my memoir. “Let me do the cutting. Please include every story and any details that might be relevant. I’ll suggest changes.”

“Really? I might give you a manuscript the size of an encyclopedia doing that.”

“That’s okay by me,” he chuckled. “When you’re writing about your life, details that feel irrelevant are often the ones a reader finds fascinating. And sometimes writers hold back to protect their egos. I’ve got no judgment on how you live or what you feel. Trust me. Include it all. I’ll pare it down.”

“Alright,” I said with a huge exhale. “This just turned into a tell-all!”

I’ve thought about that instruction a lot since. Common writing advice is to know your reader, trim the fat, and protect the pace. My editor wanted the mess, with all the tangents and bits I would have trimmed away before anyone else saw it.

Now I get why he asked me not to edit myself. While my life feels normal to me, I’ve realized that it is anything but. I live in the wild, off grid, and migrate with the seasons without a plan. I was shocked that people really wanted to know how often I shower, where I pee, how I keep enough food on hand, how I handle loneliness, and how I stay “safe.” People’s concerns about safety surprised me. I feel physically safe just about all the time.

Before the idea of writing Perfect Unfolding arrived, I bared it all in my journal, to an audience of one (myself). The idea of journaling came from a couple I met in Quebec. They got curious about what I was doing out in the boondocks, traveling alone. We got to know each other and the wife insisted I begin journaling. Six months later I realized I had to write a book.

Before that talk with my editor, I was writing my story while protecting a “good” image of myself, cutting embarrassing revelations and private moments. I told myself I was leaving parts out because I didn’t want to bore the reader. Really, I was afraid to reveal secrets no one knew but me.

In the realm of experiencing and expressing feelings, I’d lived a sepia life. As a kid I didn’t feel safe, so I muted my emotions as a survival strategy. As a full-time firefighter paramedic for 14 years, not having feelings was a virtue that helped me rise up the ranks to be a trusted leader and station officer. I cared about people, but nothing got to me and others rarely knew what I was feeling. Imagine Spock in turnout gear. That was me.

In 2017, a couple of weeks before my 39th birthday, I walked away from my career as a firefighter/paramedic, sold my dream house and most of my belongings, and began wandering in an Airstream full time. Since then, I’ve migrated with the seasons across North America while living off-grid by myself deep in nature. My book is an intimate sharing about what I left behind and what I learned on this modern-day walkabout. Spoiler alert: Learning how to feel and express myself was a big part of it.

Months after the Zoom call with my editor, I woke up to find the edited manuscript in my inbox. I sat in bed, propped up with pillows, a nervous giddiness coursing through my veins. I sipped tea and read. An hour or so in, my face flushed, then my whole chest. No. This can’t be published like this.

As I read, I stumbled onto many vulnerable and uncensored passages pulled straight from my journal. I emailed my editor. Why did you keep these? I need to rewrite them, or cut them before anyone else sees this.

I had to wait for days to speak with him. My stomach turned every time I thought about publishing those passages. I can’t share this with the world, I’d think, and feel sick all over again.

On our call, I laid it out. “These lines need to go,” I said, “or at least be softened.”

“People want to read truthful stories,” he said. “They want the parts that most people keep hidden.”

“Let me edit a little,” I said. “They don’t need to hear it all.”

“They want to know, feel, and imagine all that you experienced, especially the most personal pieces.” He leaned toward the camera, then paused long enough that I thought the call had frozen. “Trust me. Be brave. Give the reader this gift. You’ll all be better for it.”

I was skeptical. Still, I was a rookie and he was a seasoned vet. I kept it all.

Here’s what I’d tell another writer facing this same choice: Handing an editor your unfiltered material works if you trust their judgment more than your own fear. Fear edits for safety. My editor wanted to maximize the story’s impact on my readers.

Some of the passages I was most afraid to share carried shame, and others felt too intimate and exposing. Now, after sharing my dirty laundry and my most private moments, I no longer “Spock.” I cry tears of joy, loss, and love, in conversation and on my own. I laugh louder, connect more deeply, and share things I used to keep hidden.

Having no secrets has set me free.

Yesterday, I overheard people talking about my book. A retired professor said: “After reading Perfect Unfolding, it’s clear that Kristy is an open book, and my pages are glued together.”

What if everyone unglued even a few pages?

The next time you’re tempted to protect your ego, ask yourself: Am I editing to make myself more comfortable or to serve the reader?

Consider who your writing might set free.

I’m living proof that it might be yourself.

Check out Kristy Halvorsen's Perfect Unfolding here: