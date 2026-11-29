Securing literary representation isn’t just about writing a strong query letter. It’s also about understanding who agents are, what they do, and how to find the one who is right for your work. This live webinar covers everything you need to know about literary agents: how they fit into the publishing ecosystem, what a literary agent can (and can’t) do for you, how to research literary agents strategically, how to evaluate whether a literary agent is the right fit for you, and how to establish and maintain a positive author/agent business relationship.

Maria Vicente, a Senior Literary Agent who has been representing authors for 13+ years, will share how literary agents really evaluate submissions and potential clients, what you can do to improve results as you research potential literary agents, the red flags to watch out for when researching and pitching literary agents, and what happens after you sign with a literary agency.

Enter Our Short Short Story Writing Competition!

We’re looking for short fiction stories! Think you can write a winning story in 1,500 words or less? Enter the 26th Annual Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition for your chance to win $3,000 in cash, get published in Writer’s Digest magazine, and a paid trip to our ever-popular Writer’s Digest Conference!

DEADLINE: December 15, 2026

Only a Few Spots Left To Join Us in Italy!

Writer's Digest is heading back to Italy for the Writer's Digest Italy Writing Retreat 2027! Escape to the peaceful Tuscan countryside to spend a week dedicated to making time for writing, improving your craft, and learning from publishing professionals, all while enjoying a taste of Italy.

Tour Dates

April 11 – April 18, 2027

Tour Includes