What a Book Coach Can Do for You

Book coaches offer a wide range of services that are catered to your personal needs as a writer. Maybe you need help brainstorming plot problems, or you need help with your query letter. Maybe you simply need someone to hold you accountable to get the words onto the page. Whatever the need is, book coaches are there to help you get the writing done and build you writing community.

In this episode of "Writer's Digest Presents," senior editor Michael Woodson is in conversation with author and editor Adrienne Westenfeld who shares all the behind-the-scenes information on what goes on in book coaching, how a writer knows if they should hire a book coach, and more.

About Adrienne Westenfeld

Adrienne Westenfeld

Adrienne Westenfeld is a writer and editor with a decade of experience at the intersection of glossy magazines and book publishing. She began her career as an editor at national magazines, including Esquire and Town & Country. Most recently, she was the Books and Fiction Editor at Esquire, where she oversaw books coverage, founded Esquire Book Club, and commissioned original fiction. In January 2025, she founded Adrienne Westenfeld Editorial to continue her mission of empowering writers and championing impactful stories. As an independent editor, book coach, and collaborator, she now works with writers both emerging and established on adult fiction, nonfiction, and memoir.

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