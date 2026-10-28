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Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 805

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write a departing poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

One last reminder to check out the announcement of the 19th annual November Poem-A-Day Chapbook Challenge, which begins on November 1. Yes, starting this Sunday morning, be ready to poem daily for the month of November.

For this week's prompt, write a departing poem. Departures are half of the equation at airports, bus stops, and train terminals, but not all departures are tied to physical travel. Some of us mentally depart situations with movies, music, or other entertainments and/or distractions. And yes, there are many other departure interpretations; be sure to explore as many as you'd like between now and Sunday.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

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Poetic forms are the backbone of a poet's writing. They are the building blocks for length, rhyme scheme, subject matter, and so much more. In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms, Writer's Digest's resident poetry expert and former poet laureate of the blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing.

Click to continue.

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Here’s my attempt at a Departure Poem:

“once again,” by Robert Lee Brewer

i'm leaving this world without a whisper
or yawp | leaving this world without a care
even as the world reaches out with posts
& alerts on my social media | leaving this
world like autumn leaves a tree without
leaves | leaving this world like a poet
wanders away from a party to chase
a random thought | leaving this world
without a second glance or thought
for a book previously on a shelf | for
a book that swallows me whole

wednesday poetry prompts
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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