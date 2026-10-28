Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 805

One last reminder to check out the announcement of the 19th annual November Poem-A-Day Chapbook Challenge, which begins on November 1. Yes, starting this Sunday morning, be ready to poem daily for the month of November.

For this week's prompt, write a departing poem. Departures are half of the equation at airports, bus stops, and train terminals, but not all departures are tied to physical travel. Some of us mentally depart situations with movies, music, or other entertainments and/or distractions. And yes, there are many other departure interpretations; be sure to explore as many as you'd like between now and Sunday.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Poetic forms are the backbone of a poet's writing. They are the building blocks for length, rhyme scheme, subject matter, and so much more. In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms, Writer's Digest's resident poetry expert and former poet laureate of the blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing.

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Here’s my attempt at a Departure Poem: