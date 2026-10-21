Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 804
Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write an “I Can Blank” poem.
Just another reminder to check out the announcement of the 19th annual November Poem-A-Day Chapbook Challenge, which begins on November 1.
For this week's prompt, take the phrase "I Can (blank)," replace the blank with a new word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles might include: "I Can Write a Poem," "I Can Talk Out the Side of My Mouth," "I Can Be the Very Best," "I Can Get Out and Vote," and/or "I Can Pretend I'm Listening to You Right Now Instead of Thinking About Something Else."
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
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Poetic forms are the backbone of a poet's writing. They are the building blocks for length, rhyme scheme, subject matter, and so much more. In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms, Writer's Digest's resident poetry expert and former poet laureate of the blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing.
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Here’s my attempt at an "I Can (blank)" Poem:
“I Can Hold My Tongue,” by Robert Lee Brewer
If I'm being completely honest,
I can hold my tongue
some of the time
but not always
obviously
because here I am
laying it all out on the table again
like one of those etherized patients
that is actually the evening sky in
a T. S. Eliot poem,
so let's go then and pretend
we're not aging
when we are
and that we're not fretting
when we are
all just waiting for our 15 minutes
or 30 seconds
or whatever the going rate is
for fame nowadays
on television
in the newspaper
or social media,
and honestly again
(because you know that we are friends)
I can hold my tongue
(heck, I can bite it clean off)
but I won't
when I don't
think it's the right thing to do.