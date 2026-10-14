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Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 803

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write a wandering poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Before we get into today's prompt, check out the announcement of the 19th annual November Poem-A-Day Chapbook Challenge, which begins on November 1.

For this week's prompt, write a wandering poem. It's great to have a destination in mind when you go somewhere, but I also love the process of wandering around. Wandering often leads to new discoveries, whether it's wandering around a bookstore or library, wandering through a small town, or wandering from one image to another in a poem. So let your mind wander a little this week (and no worries if you'd rather wonder instead).

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

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Poetic forms are the backbone of a poet's writing. They are the building blocks for length, rhyme scheme, subject matter, and so much more. In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms, Writer's Digest's resident poetry expert and former poet laureate of the blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing.

Click to continue.

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Here’s my attempt at a Wandering Poem:

“wandering along,” by Robert Lee Brewer

& if i pass this path today
i may follow it tomorrow
& if i never make it back
i'm sure i'll find another way

& if the other way is wrong
i know nothing lasts forever
& if the end comes far too soon
i guess i'll wander through this song

wednesday poetry prompts
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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