Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 803

Before we get into today's prompt, check out the announcement of the 19th annual November Poem-A-Day Chapbook Challenge, which begins on November 1.

For this week's prompt, write a wandering poem. It's great to have a destination in mind when you go somewhere, but I also love the process of wandering around. Wandering often leads to new discoveries, whether it's wandering around a bookstore or library, wandering through a small town, or wandering from one image to another in a poem. So let your mind wander a little this week (and no worries if you'd rather wonder instead).

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Poetic forms are the backbone of a poet's writing. They are the building blocks for length, rhyme scheme, subject matter, and so much more. In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms, Writer's Digest's resident poetry expert and former poet laureate of the blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing.

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Here’s my attempt at a Wandering Poem: