Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 802

For this week's prompt, write a haunted poem. When I think haunted, my mind immediately goes to ghosts and other supernatural phenomena. However, there are other ways to haunt people than with spirits. For instance, many people are haunted by memories, decisions (both those already made and those still on the horizon), and actual still living people. So ponder a moment about what haunts you and those around you, and then, write your poem.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Poetic forms are the backbone of a poet's writing. They are the building blocks for length, rhyme scheme, subject matter, and so much more. In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms, Writer's Digest's resident poetry expert and former poet laureate of the blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing.

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Here’s my attempt at a Haunted Poem: