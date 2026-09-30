Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 801

Just in case you missed it, author Hannah Adams wrote a piece on "The Purpose of a Poet," which got me thinking about the purpose of, well, EVERYTHING! Soooo...

For this week's prompt, write a purpose poem. Of course, you could write your own poem about the purpose of a poet (or poem or poetry in general. But you could also write a poem about the purpose of an astronaut or dentist. Or the perhaps the purpose of a dolphin or peach tree or pencil. Why not break lines over the purpose of a Thursday or late-night writing sessions? Getting meta about the purpose of purpose is totally acceptable as well.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Poetic forms are the backbone of a poet's writing. They are the building blocks for length, rhyme scheme, subject matter, and so much more. In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms, Writer's Digest's resident poetry expert and former poet laureate of the blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing.

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Here’s my attempt at a Purpose Poem: