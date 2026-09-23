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Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 800

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write an autumn poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Wow! 800 Wednesday Poetry Prompts! Let's keep poeming!

For this week's prompt, write an autumn poem. Yesterday was the autumnal equinox, so we're now officially into the autumnal season. Foliage, football, cooler evenings, diminishing sunlight, and pumpkin-everything. Write a poem that dives into this quarter of the year.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

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Poetic forms are the backbone of a poet's writing. They are the building blocks for length, rhyme scheme, subject matter, and so much more. In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms, Writer's Digest's resident poetry expert and former poet laureate of the blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing.

Click to continue.

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Here’s my attempt at an Autumn Poem:

“Somewhere Beyond,” by Robert Lee Brewer

Somewhere beyond the cemetery gate
a ghost sings a solitary sad song
about how she finds that she always waits
somewhere beyond the cemetery gate
for someone who is always running late
but maybe she hopes is coming along
somewhere beyond the cemetery gate
where a ghost sings her solitary song.

(For today's poem, I wrote a triolet. Find it and more than 100 other poetic forms by clicking here.)

wednesday poetry prompts
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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