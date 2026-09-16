Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 799

Before we get into today's prompt, I just want to apologize to my poetic early risers. I was feeling out of it on Tuesday evening, so a little slow on the prompting and poeming today. But I think this prompt offers an easy way out as far as catching up (and writing a bunch of poems).

For this week's prompt, write an out poem. There are many ways to take this prompt out on the town. Write about being out of touch, out of time, out of luck, and/or out of bounds. Three strikes and you're out. Get outside and/or out and about. Some people might think I'm out of my mind, but I think there's just no way out of writing a poem or two this week. Let's work it out.

(Also, if you'd like to check it out, Michael Woodson had a conversation with me about poetry on the Writer's Digest Presents podcast. Click here to view and/or listen.)

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Poetic forms are the backbone of a poet's writing. They are the building blocks for length, rhyme scheme, subject matter, and so much more. In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms, Writer's Digest's resident poetry expert and former poet laureate of the blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing.

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Here’s my attempt at an Out Poem: