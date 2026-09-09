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Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 798

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write a “(blank) the World” poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

For this week's prompt, take the phrase "(blank) the World," replace the blank with a new word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles might include: "Love the World," "Fear the World," "What in the World," "Be the Best Person in the World," and/or "A Brief History of the World."

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

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Poetic forms are the backbone of a poet's writing. They are the building blocks for length, rhyme scheme, subject matter, and so much more. In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms, Writer's Digest's resident poetry expert and former poet laureate of the blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing.

Click to continue.

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Here’s my attempt at a Blank the World Poem:

“Avoid the World,” by Robert Lee Brewer

When the world calls,
of course,
don't pick up the phone
or respond to its text messages;
don't engage the world
on social media
or waiting in line at the grocery store,
because the world
has its own agenda
that doesn't involve dancing alone
in the evening
or reading books or writing
poems on a bench
near a stream or meadow or college
library; when the world calls
with its various problems
(its never-ending list of grievances)
and wants your solutions,
of course,
there is nothing
you can do
that doesn't involve
disconnecting and becoming
more and more
human.

wednesday poetry prompts
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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