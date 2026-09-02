Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 797
Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write a crime poem.
For this week's prompt, write a crime poem. For instance, a poem written in a noir style would qualify. Or maybe a poem inspired by a true crime documentary (or a current criminal trial ripped from the headlines). Of course, there are different types of crime: violent crime, white collar crime, and fashion crimes (which require a visit from the fashion police).
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
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Poetic forms are the backbone of a poet's writing. They are the building blocks for length, rhyme scheme, subject matter, and so much more. In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms, Writer's Digest's resident poetry expert and former poet laureate of the blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing.
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Here’s my attempt at a Crime Poem:
“Following Up,” by Robert Lee Brewer
It ain't no big deal;
it ain't no crime;
but when I see you
I start to rhyme
about people in love
in the month of June
walking all alone
under a moon
thinking really hard
about what comes next:
used to be a call,
now probably a text.