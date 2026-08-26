ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
July/August 2026 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 796

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write a gone fishing poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

For this week's prompt, write a gone fishing poem. Or maybe another way of thinking of it may be an out-of-office poem, or a relaxation poem, an escaping the rat race poem. Hopefully, that gives a bit of an idea of what we're going for this week. Or just write a poem from the perspective of a fish.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

*****

Poetic forms are the backbone of a poet's writing. They are the building blocks for length, rhyme scheme, subject matter, and so much more. In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms, Writer's Digest's resident poetry expert and former poet laureate of the blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Gone Fishing Poem:

“In the Dog Days,” by Robert Lee Brewer

The days are long and winding,
and I'm worn out and ready
to do nothing, or next to it,
so maybe let's turn our sign
from OPEN to CLOSED and
get away, for a little while,
and if they ask, we'll say
we were working hard, or
we were hardly working.

wednesday poetry prompts
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
Related Stories
Wednesday Poetry Prompts
Wednesday Poetry PromptsWednesday Poetry Prompts: 795Robert Lee Brewer
Wednesday Poetry Prompts
Wednesday Poetry PromptsWednesday Poetry Prompts: 794Robert Lee Brewer
Wednesday Poetry Prompts
Wednesday Poetry PromptsWednesday Poetry Prompts: 793Robert Lee Brewer
Wednesday Poetry Prompts
Wednesday Poetry PromptsWednesday Poetry Prompts: 792Robert Lee Brewer
Wednesday Poetry Prompts
Wednesday Poetry PromptsWednesday Poetry Prompts: 791Robert Lee Brewer
Anchors and Multiplicity: A Conversation With Poet Saturn Browne
Interviews With PoetsAnchors and Multiplicity: A Conversation With Poet Saturn BrowneRen Koppel Torres

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest