Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 796

For this week's prompt, write a gone fishing poem. Or maybe another way of thinking of it may be an out-of-office poem, or a relaxation poem, an escaping the rat race poem. Hopefully, that gives a bit of an idea of what we're going for this week. Or just write a poem from the perspective of a fish.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Poetic forms are the backbone of a poet's writing. They are the building blocks for length, rhyme scheme, subject matter, and so much more. In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms, Writer's Digest's resident poetry expert and former poet laureate of the blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing.

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Here’s my attempt at a Gone Fishing Poem: