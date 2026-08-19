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Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 795

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write a competitive poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

For this week's prompt, write a competitive poem. This could be a poem about playing board games or athletic competitions, sure. But it could also be about competing with yourself to clean the dishes faster than ever or take the longest nap. Maybe the poem itself is competing with other poems (and knows it). Competition can bring out the best AND the worst in people; so I'm looking forward to everyone competing (or not) this week with their poems and poeming.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

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Poetic forms are the backbone of a poet's writing. They are the building blocks for length, rhyme scheme, subject matter, and so much more. In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms, Writer's Digest's resident poetry expert and former poet laureate of the blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing.

Click to continue.

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Here’s my attempt at a Competitive Poem:

“Just One More Minute,” by Robert Lee Brewer

If you write just a minute longer every day,
you'll probably write more words, it's true,
as those longer minutes add up day by day
with all those extra words spilling out of you.

If you write just a minute longer every day,
in two months you'll find you're writing an hour,
and after just a few more a minute each day,
imagine building all your wordy-word powers.

Just a minute longer and you will likely see
the evolution of your literary might,
but eventually you'll have no time to sleep
as you write through the day and the night.

So, of course, write a little bit every day;
keep that rambling fire burning in you;
when it comes to the length of your stay,
remember to relax yourself too.

wednesday poetry prompts
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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