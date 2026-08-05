Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 793

For this week's prompt, write a fantasy poem. Of course, everyone has their own personal fantasies they indulge, some of which are positive, but others that are negative. There's an entire fiction genre devoted to fantasy, whether high fantasy, urban fantasy, or even recently romantasy (as well as other subgenres). I hope everyone's able to turn their fantasy poems into reality this week.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Poetic forms are the backbone of a poet's writing. They are the building blocks for length, rhyme scheme, subject matter, and so much more. In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms, Writer's Digest's resident poetry expert and former poet laureate of the blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing.

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Here’s my attempt at a Fantasy Poem: