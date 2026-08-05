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Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 793

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write a fantasy poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

For this week's prompt, write a fantasy poem. Of course, everyone has their own personal fantasies they indulge, some of which are positive, but others that are negative. There's an entire fiction genre devoted to fantasy, whether high fantasy, urban fantasy, or even recently romantasy (as well as other subgenres). I hope everyone's able to turn their fantasy poems into reality this week.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

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Poetic forms are the backbone of a poet's writing. They are the building blocks for length, rhyme scheme, subject matter, and so much more. In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms, Writer's Digest's resident poetry expert and former poet laureate of the blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing.

Click to continue.

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Here’s my attempt at a Fantasy Poem:

“Things Were Comfortable Enough,” by Robert Lee Brewer

Things were comfortable enough
when the old man first appeared
with his ideas about me striking
out into the country to seek out
adventure and treasures galore
and I--like a fool--got caught up
in his fantastic visions of glory,
so I struck out and experienced
the world--all of it--but I found
that what I wanted most was
to be comfortable enough again
in the place where it all began.

wednesday poetry prompts
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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