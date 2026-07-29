Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 792

For all the early risers, I apologize for the late post this morning. I was in the middle of typing up my example poem last night listening to an approaching storm when our power cut out. After a few minutes, it came back on, I logged back in, started drafting a new poem, and boom! Power out again. So I watched the late-night lightning and fell asleep. Sometimes that's how these things work (or don't, in this case).

For this week's prompt, take the phrase "Back (blank)," replace the blank with a new word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles might include: "Back in Time," "Back to the Basics," "Back Against the Wall," "Back Up Slowly," and/or "Backwards Driving Is Easier With Rearview Mirrors."

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

*****

Poetic forms are the backbone of a poet's writing. They are the building blocks for length, rhyme scheme, subject matter, and so much more. In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms, Writer's Digest's resident poetry expert and former poet laureate of the blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Back Blank Poem: