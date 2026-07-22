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Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 791

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write a travel poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

I'm going to be headed out of town this week for the Writer's Digest Annual Conference in New Brunswick, New Jersey (home of Rutgers University and Bon Jovi). If you're in the area, you should check it out. But anyway, my impending trip inspired this week's poetry prompt.

For this week's prompt, write a travel poem. Some people travel across oceans or continents; others travel "down the road." Some take planes, trains, boats, etc., while others travel on foot or pogo stick. Here's your passport to think and write a travel poem.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Poetic forms are the backbone of a poet's writing. They are the building blocks for length, rhyme scheme, subject matter, and so much more. In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms, Writer's Digest's resident poetry expert and former poet laureate of the blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing.

Click to continue.

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Here’s my attempt at a Travel Poem:

“Here and There,” by Robert Lee Brewer

I've never been to New Brunswick,
never visited Kalamazoo;
I saw a map that had Topeka
and showed Albuquerque too;
they appeared as simple dots,
each one a separate city;
like Savannah, New Orleans,
San Diego, and Cincinnati;
I haven't been everywhere,
and I don't really plan to try;
but I'd like to visit a few here
and there while I'm still alive.

wednesday poetry prompts
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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