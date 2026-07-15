Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 790

For this week's prompt, write a panic poem. People can panic about a wide spectrum of things. And the panic can be short-lived or push on for years. So think about panicking but then funnel it into poeming.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Poetic forms are the backbone of a poet's writing. They are the building blocks for length, rhyme scheme, subject matter, and so much more. In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms, Writer's Digest's resident poetry expert and former poet laureate of the blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing.

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Here’s my attempt at a Panic Poem: