ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
July/August 2026 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 790

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write a panic poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

For this week's prompt, write a panic poem. People can panic about a wide spectrum of things. And the panic can be short-lived or push on for years. So think about panicking but then funnel it into poeming.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

*****

Poetic forms are the backbone of a poet's writing. They are the building blocks for length, rhyme scheme, subject matter, and so much more. In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms, Writer's Digest's resident poetry expert and former poet laureate of the blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Panic Poem:

“the end,” by Robert Lee Brewer

& here i am again
staring at a blank screen
trying to conjure one word
at a time but circling
the same phrases like a wolf
wandering through a moonlit forest

& here i am again
listening to something move
urgently in the shadows
knowing now is not the time
to give in to pleasure or panic
or pretend everything's fine

& here i am again
up against the fear itself
rushing headlong at me
like a broken dream
crying into the emptiness
of a lost soul

& here i am again
& here i am again
the cornered animal
the empty vessel
the one who worries
about how it'll end

wednesday poetry prompts
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
Related Stories
Wednesday Poetry Prompts
Wednesday Poetry PromptsWednesday Poetry Prompts: 789Robert Lee Brewer
Writing Poetry Through Disability and Physical Limitation, by Judith Kerman
Write Better PoetryWriting Poetry Through Disability and Physical LimitationJudith Kerman
Wednesday Poetry Prompts
Wednesday Poetry PromptsWednesday Poetry Prompts: 788Robert Lee Brewer
Wednesday Poetry Prompts
Wednesday Poetry PromptsWednesday Poetry Prompts: 787Robert Lee Brewer
Wednesday Poetry Prompts
Wednesday Poetry PromptsWednesday Poetry Prompts: 786Robert Lee Brewer
5 Ways Poetry Influenced My Debut Novel, by Talya Jankovits
Writing Techniques5 Ways Poetry Influenced My Debut NovelTalya Jankovits

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest