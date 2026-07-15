Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 790
Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write a panic poem.
For this week's prompt, write a panic poem. People can panic about a wide spectrum of things. And the panic can be short-lived or push on for years. So think about panicking but then funnel it into poeming.
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
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Poetic forms are the backbone of a poet's writing. They are the building blocks for length, rhyme scheme, subject matter, and so much more. In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms, Writer's Digest's resident poetry expert and former poet laureate of the blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing.
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Here’s my attempt at a Panic Poem:
“the end,” by Robert Lee Brewer
& here i am again
staring at a blank screen
trying to conjure one word
at a time but circling
the same phrases like a wolf
wandering through a moonlit forest
& here i am again
listening to something move
urgently in the shadows
knowing now is not the time
to give in to pleasure or panic
or pretend everything's fine
& here i am again
up against the fear itself
rushing headlong at me
like a broken dream
crying into the emptiness
of a lost soul
& here i am again
& here i am again
the cornered animal
the empty vessel
the one who worries
about how it'll end