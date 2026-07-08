Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 789

So does anyone know why six is afraid of seven? It's because seven ate nine. Give it a minute, but that joke inspired today's poetry prompt...

For this week's prompt, write a joke poem. It could be a dad joke (as my kids would say while rolling their eyes), or it could be an actually funny joke. Of course, sometimes the whole point is that the joke isn't funny...or that it needs to be explained (like "seven ate nine" is like the numbers "789," which is the Wednesday Poetry Prompt number today...see jokes are so much better when they're explained in detail). Have fun (or funny) with it.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

*****

Poetic forms are the backbone of a poet's writing. They are the building blocks for length, rhyme scheme, subject matter, and so much more. In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms, Writer's Digest's resident poetry expert and former poet laureate of the blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Joke Poem: