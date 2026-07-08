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Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 789

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write a joke poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

So does anyone know why six is afraid of seven? It's because seven ate nine. Give it a minute, but that joke inspired today's poetry prompt...

For this week's prompt, write a joke poem. It could be a dad joke (as my kids would say while rolling their eyes), or it could be an actually funny joke. Of course, sometimes the whole point is that the joke isn't funny...or that it needs to be explained (like "seven ate nine" is like the numbers "789," which is the Wednesday Poetry Prompt number today...see jokes are so much better when they're explained in detail). Have fun (or funny) with it.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

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Poetic forms are the backbone of a poet's writing. They are the building blocks for length, rhyme scheme, subject matter, and so much more. In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms, Writer's Digest's resident poetry expert and former poet laureate of the blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing.

Click to continue.

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Here’s my attempt at a Joke Poem:

“open mic,” by Robert Lee Brewer

howdy
howdy
how many out of towners in the audience tonight
how many out of downers in the audience tonight
how many out of laughers in the audience tonight
but seriously
i'm from out of town
flew in earlier today
and boy my arms
ok
you've heard that one
tough crowd
tough crowd
but seriously
my arms are tired
not from flying
but from holding them up
when everyone throws tomatoes at me
when my jokes don't land
like the plane i was on this morning
hey
there's a smile
or indigestion
is this thing on

wednesday poetry prompts
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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