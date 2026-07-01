Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 788
Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write an enclosed poem.
For this week's prompt, write an enclosed poem. The poem could be a message enclosed in an envelope. Or take place in an enclosed patio. Or maybe deliver thoughts enclosed in your mind or soul.
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
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Poetic forms are the backbone of a poet's writing. They are the building blocks for length, rhyme scheme, subject matter, and so much more. In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms, Writer's Digest's resident poetry expert and former poet laureate of the blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing.
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Here’s my attempt at an Enclosed Poem:
“unpacking,” by Robert Lee Brewer
sometimes
i put myself
inside a tiny box
& wonder why
nobody
can find me
& wonder why
nobody
hears me
when my voice
is tucked inside
a tiny box
& so i'm learning
to unpack my box
& empty it
everywhere
without worry
or concern