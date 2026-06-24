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Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 787

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write a summer poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

For this week's prompt, write a summer poem. In the northern hemisphere, it's definitely summer in most parts. So write a poem about what you like or dislike about summer. Maybe you're happy to get out in the sun, or perhaps you're pining for autumn and winter. Whatever your seasonal persuasion, write it out this week.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

*****

Poetic forms are the backbone of a poet's writing. They are the building blocks for length, rhyme scheme, subject matter, and so much more. In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms, Writer's Digest's resident poetry expert and former poet laureate of the blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing.

Click to continue.

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Here’s my attempt at a Summer Poem:

“the chick,” by Robert Lee Brewer

the chick chirps & flutters
but doesn't get far
in fact
can't wing up one step
without bouncing off
& its mother
coaxes & coaches
from a nearby fence
come on now
just fly

wednesday poetry prompts
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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