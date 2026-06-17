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Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 786

Every Wednesday, Robert Lee Brewer shares a prompt and example poem to get things started for poets. This week, write an approaching poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Before we jump into today's poetry prompt, I wanted to share that a few of my poems were recently published in World Poets Magazine, which features a different poet from around the world each day. Click here to check out my three moon poems.

For this week's prompt, write an approaching poem. You get to decide what or who is approaching. Is it a train? A monster? A loved one? A deadline? The answer to this question may well decide whether your approaching poem evokes excitement, dread, or confusion. As always, have fun with it.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

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Poetic forms are the backbone of a poet's writing. They are the building blocks for length, rhyme scheme, subject matter, and so much more. In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms, Writer's Digest's resident poetry expert and former poet laureate of the blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing.

Click to continue.

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Here’s my attempt at an Approaching Poem:

“the end,” by Robert Lee Brewer

every day a little closer
though i don't know when
the world will say when

wednesday poetry prompts
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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