Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 786

Before we jump into today's poetry prompt, I wanted to share that a few of my poems were recently published in World Poets Magazine, which features a different poet from around the world each day. Click here to check out my three moon poems.

For this week's prompt, write an approaching poem. You get to decide what or who is approaching. Is it a train? A monster? A loved one? A deadline? The answer to this question may well decide whether your approaching poem evokes excitement, dread, or confusion. As always, have fun with it.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Poetic forms are the backbone of a poet's writing. They are the building blocks for length, rhyme scheme, subject matter, and so much more. In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms, Writer's Digest's resident poetry expert and former poet laureate of the blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing.

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Here’s my attempt at an Approaching Poem: