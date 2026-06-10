Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 785

I apologize to the early morning poeming crew today. Usually, I'm able to write something up for the example poem on Tuesday evening, but I just wasn't feeling it last night. Completely blank last night, speaking of which...

For this week's prompt, take the phrase "In My (blank)," replace the blank with a new word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles could include: "In My Room," "In My Honest Opinion," "In My Open and Shut Book," "In My Alternate Universe," and/or "In My Blood." Have fun thinking of possible titles and then writing those poems.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

*****

Poetic forms are the backbone of a poet's writing. They are the building blocks for length, rhyme scheme, subject matter, and so much more. In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms, Writer's Digest's resident poetry expert and former poet laureate of the blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing.

*****

Here’s my attempt at an "In My Blank" Poem: