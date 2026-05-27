Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 783

For this week's prompt, write a rules poem. Your poem could lay out the rules the reader must follow, or go about breaking the rules. Maybe there are no rules, or maybe you make them up as you go along. Keep in mind that while some people think rules are a bad thing, they can actually be a force for good as well.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.

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Here’s my attempt at a Rules Poem: