Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 794

For this week's prompt, write a slump poem. It's wonderful when everything is going great, but there are times when the good times turn south. And when the bad times continue for a bit, they can turn into a slump. Whether it's related to losing sporting events or struggling with your writing or just having a pleasant day, slumps are sustained periods of things not going the way you'd like. They're not pleasant, but they can be a good way to write.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Poetic forms are the backbone of a poet's writing. They are the building blocks for length, rhyme scheme, subject matter, and so much more. In The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms, Writer's Digest's resident poetry expert and former poet laureate of the blogosphere Robert Lee Brewer showcases more than 100 poetic forms to serve as both an informative resource and inspiration for new writing.

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Here’s my attempt at a Slump Poem: