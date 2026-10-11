We Want To Read Your Personal Essays

ENTER NOW! Writer’s Digest’s newest competition, the Personal Essay Awards, is currently accepting entries!

We’re looking for personal essays! Think you can write a winning essay in 2,000 words or fewer? Enter the Writer’s Digest Personal Essay Awards for your chance to win $2,500 in cash, get published in Writer’s Digest magazine, and a paid trip to our ever-popular Writer’s Digest Conference!

LAST CHANCE TO ENTER: October 15, 2026.

Join Us for the 5th Annual Horror Writing Virtual Conference!



Experience the education, camaraderie, and opportunities provided by a live writing conference without ever having to leave your home!

Writer’s Digest University is pleased to present a one-of-a-kind online event for horror writers! On October 17, 2026, our annual Horror Writing Virtual Conference will provide expert insights from bestselling horror authors. Spend the day learning techniques for honing your craft, then optionally receive a personalized critique of your query letter from a participating literary agent.

Only a Few Spots Left To Join Us in Italy!

We're going back to Italy in 2027, but there are only a few spots left for you to join us!

Escape to the peaceful Tuscan countryside to spend a week dedicated to making time for writing, improving your craft, and learning from publishing professionals, all while enjoying a taste of Italy!

Enter "Your Story #145" Now!