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We Want To Read Your Personal Essays

Think you can write a winning essay in 2,000 words or less? Enter to win our Personal Essay Awards, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

ENTER NOW! Writer’s Digest’s newest competition, the Personal Essay Awards, is currently accepting entries!

We’re looking for personal essays! Think you can write a winning essay in 2,000 words or fewer? Enter the Writer’s Digest Personal Essay Awards for your chance to win $2,500 in cash, get published in Writer’s Digest magazine, and a paid trip to our ever-popular Writer’s Digest Conference!

LAST CHANCE TO ENTER: October 15, 2026.

Click here for more information and for where to enter today.

Join Us for the 5th Annual Horror Writing Virtual Conference!


Experience the education, camaraderie, and opportunities provided by a live writing conference without ever having to leave your home!

Writer’s Digest University is pleased to present a one-of-a-kind online event for horror writers! On October 17, 2026, our annual Horror Writing Virtual Conference will provide expert insights from bestselling horror authors. Spend the day learning techniques for honing your craft, then optionally receive a personalized critique of your query letter from a participating literary agent.

Click here to continue.

If you want more online education, see the full list of WDU courses here.

Only a Few Spots Left To Join Us in Italy!

We're going back to Italy in 2027, but there are only a few spots left for you to join us!

Escape to the peaceful Tuscan countryside to spend a week dedicated to making time for writing, improving your craft, and learning from publishing professionals, all while enjoying a taste of Italy!

Click here to register today!

Enter "Your Story #145" Now!

Write the opening line to a story based on the photo prompt below. (One sentence only.) You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story. Email your submission to  yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 145."

Click here to learn more.

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