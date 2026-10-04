We Are Never Truly Just One Thing: Unmasking Marie Laveau

Who exactly is Marie Laveau? Ask anyone and you’re bound to find the first answer rather quickly: the infamous Voodoo Priestess and free woman of color who reigned over New Orleans’ spiritual courts with an iron fist and notoriously cryptic calculation. But there are other, far more complicated answers beyond this one depending upon who you ask—Marie was a plague nurse, witch, widow, and shrewd political heavyweight in a time when black folks were enslaved and systemically disenfranchised.

As someone of Louisiana Creole heritage, there is no one more famous, more sacred than Marie Laveau and yet, I grew up feeling I did not know her at all, at least not the way that I felt I should. After all, Marie Laveau is known mostly as a veiled figure within Louisiana culture, one who was briefly brought into the zeitgeist by Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story on television. But even this appearance—as glorious as it was and will be upon its recent return to television—is relegated to gothic spectacle.

In The Quarter Queen I sought to seek beyond the spectacle, to reach beyond the notorious façade curated by little known folklore and fact, to re-envision her as a mother. And not just any mother. But a mother utterly and completely terrified for the fate of her daughter in a world hellbent on controlling and caging such powerful women within oppressive systems of slavery, colonialism, and colorism. And how does one exactly protect herself from such faceless monsters? I believe The Quarter Queen begs the question of all of us—in endeavoring to slay such monsters, does one become the monster in the end?

After many childhood summers spent in Louisiana and New Orleans, I became obsessed with unpacking my own cultural heritage and the seemingly complex systems that only seem to fit—like puzzle pieces—together perfectly in a place as strangely magical and mystical as Louisiana. I would constantly ask myself and my mother, how can someone be Catholic and practice rootwork or Voodoo? But as I grew older, I realized what I was truly asking was how does one be two—seemingly opposite—things at once? Later, in grad school when I became a black folklore researcher, I began to formulate the answer that had perhaps been lurking beneath the surface the entire time: We are never truly just one thing.

Similarly, this was the approach I took with The Quarter Queen. I wanted to fashion Marie Laveau as a powerful contradiction of forces in one cryptic woman, to see her as both mother and daughter, hero and villain, woman and witch. And in doing so, I wanted to challenge typically shallow narratives surrounding Voodoo, to reclaim the practice from the typical (and often poorly misaligned) dark magic tropes. Voodoo is and always will be an empowering spiritual practice, one whose practitioners used it to subvert the colonial horrors of slavery and oppressions in their communities.

Central to this conceit was Marie Laveau II, the real-life daughter and successor to Marie Laveau I, and known in TQQ as Marie “Ree” Laveau the Second. Wily and rebellious, she is everything her carefully practiced mother is not. And in many ways, she is everything Marie has made her. In trying to shield her daughter from the very real magical threats of a rival puritanical-minded Brotherhood of the White Hand, the Church, and the very real slave holding society, Marie has effectively shielded Ree from facing herself.

So, in Ree, readers will find a young woman on the precipice of discovering who she really is in the absence of her powerful mother and without her protection. And it is in this chaos that Ree subverts the "Chosen One" trope that so eagerly reaches for their grand destiny. In Ree we find a young woman who just truly and desperately wants her mother to be her mother. Tragically, this is something Marie Laveau can never truly ever be because the morally gray world she inhabits demands she always will be The Quarter Queen first.

What ensues within the novel is a dark exploration of the delicate dance of power within a slave holding society and the magic that must be used to rebel against its constraints. Deeply embedded with dark magical factional warfare, political machinations, fragile alliances, and heartbreaking betrayals, this is a troubled mother-daughter story set against a politically fraught world that undeniably mirrors our own.

The Quarter Queen is unmistakably one-part southern gothic historical, dark fantasy, horror, and star-crossed romance. I never felt like the novel had to be defined by any one genre because I believe its namesake setting, The French Quarter, is anything but. New Orleans is a setting (if not a world) unique unto itself. Melded together by disparate colonial histories, languages, and cultures, this is a world that resists being so easily defined.

I wanted the New Orleans of The Quarter Queen to become the magically reimagined heart of magic to the American South, to represent an epic fantasy outside of typical European fair and to deeply represent the New World. In doing so, the stakes of characters of The Quarter Queen are inherently heightened—they are not fighting for titles or thrones, but for their own desperate emancipations and souls against a society hellbent on caging them.

To carve out and ultimately maintain their own personal freedoms, both Maries wear masks of their own making to hide their darkest fears in a world that would so easily weaponize these weaknesses against them. It is my hope that The Quarter Queen challenges readers to ask are such masks necessary in the end, and if they are, truly, then what is surely hiding beneath them?

Check out Kayla Hardy's The Quarter Queen here: