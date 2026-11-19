“He is just a little bit shivery.” That’s what the nurses kept telling me after my son Lew was born. No one was worried, not even me, a world-class worrier. It all seemed harmless enough—he looked perfect, had a full count of fingers and toes, and had aced all his newborn screening tests. So, the hospital did what’s done for shivering: They wrapped him in extra blankets and sent us out into the bright, warm world, the place where Lew could start his life as our along-for-the-ride fourth child.

But out in the world, Lew kept shivering. And it soon became clear that this wasn’t a matter of getting more snugly. By the time he was two, genetic testing would reveal Lew had a rare form of epilepsy, one that included many co-morbidities, medicine’s terrible descriptor for the myriad side problems that come along with your main problem. Lew’s genetics had sentenced him to a lifetime of constant seizures—often 10-20 per day, cognitive disabilities, lack of coordination, and poor muscle control. Our world, Lew’s world, contracted. For seven years, our days were measured in seconds—how many a given seizure was, how many before the next struck.

The first part of my memoir Fault Line Boy details the unraveling. On-track development until three years old followed by one of English’s worst words: regression. My son would slip further and further into his different neurology, losing all his bright and bubbly toddler gains; all the while the suicide bomb his DNA had strapped to him could detonate any old time.

The diagnosis hurtled our family into deep space, as a diagnosis will. We were no longer earthlings; we lost touch with the life we’d known on a safe and predictable planet.

Until my son was seven, and we enrolled him in yet another clinical trial. Having been through so many trials, clinical and otherwise, we had low expectations. Or at least that’s how we tried to present—as parents who no longer counted on anything. But the truth is that hoping anything but high for your child proves, well, hopeless.

We started dosing my son, adding this medication to his “cocktail”—the common medical reference to any one patient’s host of drugs, as if epileptics are at some fun and never-ending party, just clinking glasses. And the unthinkable happened: The drug worked. My son went from having 10-20 seizures per day, to a seizure-free week. And then month. And then year. And now nine years.

The boy who’d been buried by seizure burden forced like a bulb. Everyone had concluded the winter had been too cold, too inhospitable for growth. But look, there, the shoot. There, the bloom. Colors and beauty unforetold. So unforetold it would make a nonfiction account sound fictional, make it feel like the memoir shouldn’t be categorized as memoir at all, but perhaps shelved amongst the greatest of fantasies.

A low start and a soaring ending—just the kind of arch that readers like. But how to bridge the two parts, how to delineate and make clear the profundity of the sea change?

Third person was the surprising answer. A chapter called “The Bridge,” in the true middle of the book, the place where our life changed, where the story re-wrote itself, recaps the dark years but from a remove, told as a story. Of course, memoir is a great and vast land of first person. By design: One tells of one’s individual experience from one’s own perspective. But here the voice change offers a respite for the reader and serves as a necessary vehicle, moving the reader to the right mindset for the memoir’s final part.

The device also underscores a fact of living with a scary diagnosis or deep grief: You can lose your “I.” The way you’re forced to live changes, becoming unrecognizable. You separate from yourself. Or oddly duplicate, perhaps. Either way, you watch yourself do things, you observe your life—as if you are both sitting in the space capsule traveling away while also seeing yourself down there on earth below.

Here I am witnessing myself in “The Bridge”:

“Then the youngest would be born…and the mother would feel overwhelmed by her charter, guiding small, reliant people through a catastrophe-riddled world in their little catastrophe-ready bodies.

“Because she didn’t just have four kids. She had eighty finger- and toenails, the trimming of which felt like painting the Golden Gate: She’d finish, she’d begin again. She had sixteen limbs, constantly flailing out in the world, always available for cuts, bruises, fractures. She had four complete sets of organs, including hearts that could break. She had four too many appendixes that could burst any old time. She had four brains.”

*****

The story of the fourth brain unfolds in “The Bridge.” Third person also serves to remind the reader: This is a story. All memoir is, no writer, no matter how meticulous with notes and memory, can tell a definitive version of a life, even their own.

The summary nature of “The Bridge” proves a welcome mat to the memoir’s final part, which returns to first person but, thanks to our small pharma miracle, my son is no longer reported on as a diagnosis or a patient. He assumes more agency in the telling. Through increased dialogue, he owns more of the “I.” The reader crosses the bridge and arrives to this more dimensionalized view of him as the funny and singular person he is, underscoring his transformation.

Somehow, the least personal narrative style allows the reader deeper into the story, makes it more personal, creates the transportation needed in this pivotal chapter of the memoir.

Check out Jen Murphy Parker's Fault Line Boy here: